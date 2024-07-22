BTS' Jimin gives fans sneak peek of acoustic version of Who from second solo album MUSE: Watch

Fans can get ready for another version of BTS’ Jimin’s latest track, Who. Jimin recently shared a new video on BTS’ social media platforms, showcasing an acoustic performance of Who from his second solo album, MUSE. Who serves as the title track for his solo album, and the caption teased the upcoming release of its acoustic version.

BTS’ Jimin to release Who’s acoustic version

At midnight KST on July 22, BIGHIT MUSIC announced multiple new versions of Who were on the horizon, with an acoustic version included. BTS' Jimin also gave fans a sneak peek of the acoustic version of Who from his second solo album, MUSE.

The video featured Jimin in the studio, passionately singing the acoustic version of "Who" into the microphone, sparking excitement among fans for the upcoming releases. The caption hinted at more versions to come, teasing "#Jimin_Who acoustic version? It‘s coming soon (and more versions!)!" This left fans eagerly anticipating the new versions of an already beloved song.

On July 19, at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST), Jimin unveiled his second solo album, MUSE, alongside the music video for its title track, Who. The song, blending hip-hop, and R&B genres, captivates with its powerful beats that kick off the track, complemented by acoustic guitar melodies and dynamic rhythms, enhancing its addictive appeal. The accompanying cinematic video features a retro theme interwoven with futuristic elements, adding to its visual allure.

Advertisement

More about BTS’ Jimin’s Who

Immediately after the release, both Jimin's album MUSE and its title track, Who, soared to the top of the iTunes charts in numerous countries worldwide. By 9 AM KST on July 20, "Who" had already achieved the remarkable feat of reaching No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs charts in over 112 regions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, and many others.

Listen to the song Who here-

Who not only dominated the U.S. chart but also saw Jimin achieve multiple top 10 spots for B-sides from his new album. Be Mine secured No. 5, followed by Slow Dance featuring Sofia Carson at No. 6, Rebirth (Intro) at No. 7, and Interlude: Showtime at No. 10. Meanwhile, MUSE achieved the pinnacle position on the iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 87 regions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and France.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jimin leaves heartwarming message for fans following MUSE's release: ‘This album has emotions I've been going through’