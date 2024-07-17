BTS' SUGA's 2023 album D-DAY makes Billboard 200 comeback at number 169 post vinyl release

By Pratyusha Dash
Updated on Jul 17, 2024  |  09:18 AM IST |  6.8K
SUGA (Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC)
Key Highlight
  • BTS' SUGA's D-DAY released in 2023 makes Billboard 200 comeback
  • The album landed at number 169 on the charts

Over a year after its debut, BTS member SUGA's first solo album has returned to the Billboard 200 chart. His 2023 album D-DAY re-entered at number 169 following its vinyl release. D-DAY marks SUGA’s debut studio album. It was released on April 21, 2023, through BIGHIT MUSIC, concluding a trilogy that began with the mixtapes Agust D in 2016 and D-2 in 2020.

BTS’ SUGA’s D-DAY re-enters Billboard 200 

On July 16, according to U.S. local time, Billboard announced that BTSSUGA's 2023 album D-DAY, released under his stage name Agust D, had re-entered its Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States.

After its recent release on vinyl, D-DAY made a comeback on the Billboard 200 chart at No. 169, staying on the chart for its sixth non-consecutive week. The album initially debuted at No. 2 upon its release last year, tying a record as the highest ranking ever achieved by a Korean solo artist.

Alongside its return to the Billboard 200, D-DAY entered Billboard’s Vinyl Albums chart at No. 2 this week. Additionally, the album reappeared on Billboard’s World Albums chart at No. 3 and ranked at No. 7 on the Top Album Sales chart (signifying it was the seventh best-selling album of the week in the United States) and No. 8 on the Top Current Album Sales chart.

Meanwhile, SUGA returned to Billboard’s Artist 100 under his stage name Agust D, marking his seventh week on the chart as Agust D and his eighth overall across all stage names.

Listen to People Pt.2 from the album here-


More about SUGA’s D-DAY album

Consisting of 10 tracks, BTS' SUGA's album D-DAY includes collaborations with BTS bandmate J-Hope, IU, Ryuichi Sakamoto, and Woosung of The Rose. The project was promoted with two singles: People Pt. 2 featuring IU, released on April 7, and Haegeum, which premiered alongside the album. Music videos were released for both singles, and a third video for the track Amygdala was released on April 24.

Listen to Haegeum here-


Agust D's album D-DAY is filled with thought-provoking social commentary and personal reflections, addressing themes of liberation. He explores freedom from emotional burdens and the control of past and future influences. Agust D muses on whether liberation and freedom are "a blessing or a curse," encouraging listeners to focus inward instead of dwelling on past regrets or future fears.

Credits: Billboard
Latest Articles