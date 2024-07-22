‘I'll give you a cuddle tonight’: BTS’ Jimin, Jungkook sync up for fun activities in travel show Are You Sure; Watch

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook have unveiled a new teaser trailer for their upcoming travel variety show, Are You Sure?! hinting at their lively chemistry as a duo. The show will document Jimin and Jungkook's spontaneous vacation before their military enlistment, beginning in the United States and continuing to Jeju Island and Sapporo. Their journey promises a road trip filled with activities such as camping, canoeing, and other adventures.

Are You Sure’s new teaser trailer

The teaser trailer starts with Jungkook behind the wheel of a car, accompanied by Jimin, who teasingly says, "I'll cuddle you tonight so you won't feel cold," causing Jungkook to blush. Throughout the trailer, the duo shares candid moments of their friendship, enjoying various activities and exploring different destinations together.

The duo revel in "a trip together as one," savoring delicious food, cooking, playing games, relaxing, and simply having a great time. Throughout their journey, they're captured in their element, giggling while building snowmen, dancing, playing in the rain, and engaging in numerous other activities. "Are You Sure?!" showcases Jimin and Jungkook capturing moments from their youth through their own lens, crafting a lively travel vlog.

Watch the playful teaser here-

More about Are You Sure

On July 16th, the teaser poster for BTS' Jimin and Jungkook's Are You Sure?! was released. The poster beautifully captures their joyful moments during their summer vacation. With mischievous charm evident even in the water, Jimin and Jungkook evoke laughter through their cheerful hand gestures, as if playfully asking, "Are you sure?!"

The poster features Jimin and Jungkook in essential summer vacation attire, sporting blue sleeveless tops, swim goggles, and colorful inflatable tubes, all accentuating their charming and adorable visuals.

The release schedule for each episode has been outlined, with Episodes 1 and 2 scheduled to premiere on August 8, 2024, at 4 PM KST. Following this, subsequent episodes will air weekly, with Episode 3 broadcasting on August 15, and the series concluding with Episode 8 on September 19, 2024.

Meanwhile, anticipation is soaring among ARMYs (BTS' devoted fans) as they eagerly await the premiere of the show, ready to rally behind Jimin and Jungkook in their thrilling new venture. Beyond music, the series promises to highlight their genuine brotherhood and adventurous spirits, capturing hearts on screen.

