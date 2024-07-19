BTS’ Jimin explores dystopian city with futuristic vibes in cinematic comeback MV Who from second solo album MUSE; Watch

BTS member Jimin has returned with new music, unveiling Who from his second solo album, MUSE. Both the track and the album were released on July 19th at 9:30 AM IST. Jimin's soulful vocals are complemented by a cinematic music video that enhances the experience.

BTS' Jimin has finally unveiled his highly anticipated second solo album, MUSE, following his debut solo album FACE. The album's title track, Who, sets a distinctive mood with Jimin's soulful vocals, complemented by a meticulously crafted music video.

The song Who, leaning towards hip-hop and R&B, was crafted under the production expertise of Grammy-nominated singer and producer Jon Bellion, along with Pete Nappi, Tenroc, Pdgogg, and GHSTLOOP. It boasts an intense bounce and guitar-centric sound, marking a distinctive vibe for the track.

Who, captivates listeners with powerful beats that explode from the start, complemented by acoustic guitar melodies and dynamic bounce that enhance its addictive appeal. This enchanting R&B tune dominates both the dance floor and the hearts of its audience, highlighted by a subtle recorder-like accent on the beat.

The song's lyrics delve into a world of confusion as Jimin reflects on ‘who’ his special someone might be—moments of despair subtly weaving into the mix as he fixates on the search in a dystopian world. Jimin's contemplation resonates with the broader societal experience of navigating relationships in an era where constant swiping is commonplace, yet the search for a genuine connection remains a challenge.

Watch the gorgeous music video below-

More about MUSE

The seven-song album MUSE was released on July 19 at 9:30 AM IST and 1:00 PM KST. It includes the intro song Rebirth, Interlude: Showtime, the pre-release track Smeraldo Garden Marching Band featuring rapper Loco, Slow Dance featuring Sofia Carson, as well as Be Mine, Who, and Closer Than This, the latter of which debuted in December.

Coming almost a year-and-a-half after his record-breaking debut solo album, MUSE feels like a departure from FACE. The first album was notably moodier, tracing the rollercoaster journey of confronting one's inner self and navigating the complexities of that struggle. It was defined by a contrast between light and dark that is less pronounced in MUSE. However, MUSE still manages to capture a nuanced tension, albeit in a more subtle manner.

Jimin initially announced MUSE in June, with BIGHIT MUSIC stating in a release that the album would highlight his "expanded musical spectrum." Following his debut solo album, FACE, which delved into his personal identity, MUSE chronicles his exploration in pursuit of his creative inspiration.

Talented idol Jimin showcased his songwriting skills by contributing to the writing of six songs according to a release making it all the more special. The announcement from BIGHIT Music highlighted a vintage aesthetic, showcasing images of old-school cassette tapes symbolizing each track. The overarching theme of "love" ties together all the songs on the album.

