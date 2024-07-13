BTS’ Jimin’s father celebrates upcoming album MUSE’s release by gifting purple pens; fans admire sweet bond

On July 11, 2024, BTS Jimin's father announced via an Instagram post that he would be distributing free pens to visitors of Magnate Cafe in honor of his son's upcoming second solo album, MUSE, set to release on July 19.

The announcement was made on Magnate Cafe's official Instagram account, accompanied by a photo of a purple pen and a transparent storage box. Fans celebrate their sweet bond.

BTS’ Jimin’s father gifts free pens for fans to celebrate MUSE release

BTS’ Jimin will release his second solo album, MUSE, featuring the title track WHO, on July 19, 2024, at 1 PM KST. Jimin’s father announced on Instagram that to celebrate the album's release, free ballpoint pens will be given to visitors of Magnate Cafe. The distribution will take place at the pickup stand alongside drink orders. His caption read:

"On July 19th, we will distribute ballpoint pens to everyone who visits the Magnate Cafe as a small event. After ordering a drink, we will distribute it with the drink at the pickup stand, so please refer to this and visit. It would be nice to have a cold drink and spend a special day together!"

Soon after Jimin's dad's Instagram post circulated on social media, fans couldn't help but praise his supportive nature. Many described him as the "most supportive dad ever" and fondly recalled previous events he had organized, such as one for the release of Jimin's first solo album, FACE, in March 2023.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on Parent's Day, May 9, 2024, Jimin sent a bouquet to his father from the military. His dad shared a video on his cafe shop's Instagram account, displaying the bouquet and a letter that Jimin had included with it.

More about BTS’ Jimin

BTS’ Jimin completed five weeks of basic training and was deployed to the Fifth Infantry Division, where he will serve the remainder of his military service as an active duty soldier. Despite his military duties, he will also appear in the upcoming travel variety show, Are You Sure?!, alongside Jungkook. The show is set to premiere on August 8 on Disney+.

On June 18 at midnight KST, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that Jimin would be releasing his second solo album, MUSE, on July 19 at 1 PM KST. Later, on June 28 at 1 PM KST, Jimin dropped the pre-release track from the album titled Smeraldo Garden Marching Band. This song combines energetic bounce with a big band sound and includes hip-hop elements. Notably, the track features rapper Loco.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 200 BTS fans to write personal letters to Jimin celebrating 2nd album MUSE release; Love Letter details