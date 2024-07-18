‘Leave an empty slot for me’: BTS’ V gifts signed TYPE 1 photobook and postcard to hairstylist Mujin Choi

On July 17, 2024, BTS' V captured online attention when his hairstylist, Mujin, shared a signed postcard from the idol on Instagram. The talented singer-songwriter sent a signed copy of his TYPE 1 photobook and included a heartfelt message on a photo postcard, expressing gratitude and warmth towards his hairstylist.

BTS’ V sends signed TYPE 1 photobook and postcard to hairstylist

On July 17, 2024, Mujin Choi shared on his Instagram story that BTS' Kim Taehyung, also known as V, gifted him a signed postcard. The Love Me Again singer presented Mujin with a signed copy of his TYPE 1 photobook and included a message on one of the photo postcards. According to the message, V requested his hairstylist to "always leave an empty slot" in his schedule.

The message read “To Mujin Hyung, Please clear your schedule and call me/Please always leave an empty slot in your schedule for me so I’m able to contact you/keep in touch” as translated by fans online. Mujin replied to V’s request by writing “Yes Sir Captain THV,” tagging BTS’ V’s Instagram.

For those unfamiliar, Korean celebrity hairstylist Mujin Choi has been working with BTS since 2019 and has garnered significant popularity since then. Fans particularly lauded him for creating V's classic blue hairstyle for the January photoshoot with Harper's Bazaar Korea. Mujin mentioned that the BTS star specifically requested a hair color that resonated with the aesthetic of his favorite Western films, such as Call Me By Your Name.

More about BTS’ V

BTS’ V began his military service in the South Korean army on December 11, 2023, and is currently serving in the Special Duty Team (SDT) division. He is scheduled to complete his service and return in June 2025.

Meanwhile, to commemorate the release of his photobook TYPE 1, V's ARTSPACE exhibition is being hosted by BIGHIT MUSIC. The exhibition is set to run from July 12 to July 21, 2024, in Gangnam. BTS' V's ARTSPACE: TYPE 1 explores intimate moments of relaxation, echoing the themes captured in his photobook, which documents the journey of the Rainy Days singer across various locations.

The exhibition ARTSPACE: TYPE 1 is set to debut in several major cities worldwide. It will be showcased in Bangkok at EmQuartier from July 12 to 19. Following this, it will move to Taipei, displayed at Breeze Nan Shan shopping center from July 12 to 21, and concurrently in Vancouver at Metropolis at Metrotown during the same period.

Continuing its global tour, the exhibition will then head to Los Angeles, where it will be open at Edgemar from July 26 to August 17. Finally, the Tokyo showcase will take place at the 9th SY Building from August 21 to 29.

