BTS' Jimin surpasses Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish to become most consumed artist across platforms; Sofia Carson congratulates

Despite his ongoing military service, BTS' Jimin has achieved a remarkable milestone with his latest album, MUSE, released on July 19. With this album, Jimin has skyrocketed to become the most consumed artist across platforms, surpassing even Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish.

Featuring standout tracks like Who, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band with Loco, Slow Dance with Sofia Carson, and the heartfelt Closer Than This, MUSE resonates deeply with ARMYs worldwide.

On July 23, ARMYs, BTS’ beloved fans, were overjoyed to learn that Jimin has achieved a remarkable new milestone. Despite his ongoing military service, the BTS member has soared to become the most consumed global artist across all major platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, YouTube, Shazam, and Deezer, following the release of his latest album, MUSE. This impressive feat places Jimin ahead of global icons like Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, showing his continued influence and appeal.

American singer and Purple Hearts fame Sofia Carson, who has collaborated with Jimin on the track Slow Dance from MUSE, celebrated this achievement on X (formerly Twitter), expressing her excitement and admiration.

She wrote, “This (three blue hearts emoticons) So beyond happy for you Jimin…..” lauding the global recognition Jimin has earned through his artistry and collaboration.

More about Jimin’s second solo album MUSE

On July 19, BTS' Jimin dropped his eagerly awaited second solo album, MUSE, while continuing his military service. This album, available in BLOOMING and SERENADE editions, marks a significant evolution from his debut FACE, delving deeper into his artistic growth with a fresh and contrasting tone.

MUSE features a wide range of tracks showing Jimin's versatility. The vibrant Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, with rapper Loco, adds a lively touch, while Closer Than This, released after his enlistment, is a heartfelt tribute to ARMYs. The main track, Who stands out with its compelling melodies and intriguing lyrics, perfectly setting the tone for the album.

With the release of MUSE, Jimin’s connection with his fans remains strong amid his ongoing mandatory military service.

