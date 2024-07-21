Ariana Grande to officially join BTS, BLACKPINK, and more K-pop artists on Weverse on July 22

Ariana Grande is all set to join Weverse, a popular fan community platform for K-pop artists. It has been confirmed that the American pop star will officially begin her journey on the platform on July 22. This exciting addition to Weverse comes after Ariana Grande’s partnership confirmation with HYBE.

On July 21, Weverse through its official X (Twitter) account announced that Ariana Grande’s community for fans will open on July 22 at 10:00 A.M KST/ 6:30 A.M. IST/ July 21, 9:00 P.M. EDT. Fans have been eagerly looking forward to this day now excitement runs high to witness the pop icon’s activities on the popular community platform.

More about Ariana Grande's partnership with HYBE

For the unversed, back in June, HYBE Corporation announced that Ariana Grande had signed a new business contract with HBA, the company’s American subsidiary. As a result of this new partnership, the pop star decided to join the agency’s online fan communication platform Weverse.

This news was well-received by the fans, as the platform is already extremely famous among K-pop followers. From BTS, BLACKPINK, SHINee, Girls’ Generation, and aespa to new groups like NewJeans, RIIZE, and ILLIT, most of the K-pop artists have their own communities on Weverse. Even popular actors like Byeon Woo Seok, Jang Ki Yong, Ahn Hyo Seop, and others have also joined this uber-popular platform.

Meanwhile, HYBE is also collaborating with Ariana Grande’s cosmetic brand REM Beauty. This exciting partnership promises to help both parties expand their business endeavors and opportunities.

Who is Ariana Grande?

Ariana Grande is one of the most influential figures in American pop culture, often regarded as an icon. Starting her entertainment career as a teenager, the singer quickly rose to the top with her extraordinary talents. Some of her greatest hits of all time include 7 Rings, thank u, next, Side to Side, Positions, and more.

Apart from music, she has also established herself as an actress with a main role in the Nickelodeon series Victorious. After launching her success as a music icon, she also made a few cameos in some Hollywood films.

