BTS’ Jimin’s 2018 solo track Promise surpasses 100 million streams on Spotify, becoming his 13th song to achieve feat

BTS’ Jimin continues to reach new milestones with his previous releases. While his latest solo album MUSE is doing exceptionally well on global music charts, his 2018 track Promise has also bagged an impressive achievement. The song has managed to surpass 100 million Spotify streams.

On September 20, Jimin’s Promise racked up a whopping 100,042,217 streams on the platform. Although track one was unofficially released on December 31, 2018, on Soundcloud, it became available on the global music platform on March 6, 2023.

So, the BTS member managed to amass the stream count within a little over one year and six months.

Meanwhile, Promise is now his 13th solo track to achieve 100 million streams on Spotify. Previously, Like Crazy and its English version, Who, Set Me Free, With You, Taeyang’s VIBE feat. Jimin, Closer Than This, Angel Pt. 1 (feat. Kodak Black, JVKE, NLE Choppa, Muni Long), Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO), Face-off Alone, and Interlude: Dive have exceeded the stream count.

Now Angel Pt. 2 and Be Mine are aiming for the milestone with 98, 531, 429, and 97,590,852 streams, respectively.

Congratulations Jimin on this remarkable achievement!

Promise is Jimin’s first solo release under BTS. It initially arrived on December 31, 2018, self-titled as Jimin’s First Present on Soundcloud. Prior to release, the song has been mentioned multiple times, most prominently on BTS’ Malta Vlive segment Bon Voyage. On March 6, 2023, it was officially released on a global music platform.

Written by Jimin himself and produced by Slow Rabbit, Promise is a soulful track combining melodic guitar instrumentals and his delicate voice. The track is an anthem for self-love, which captures the singer’s determination to promise himself and his listeners a happy future.

Listen to Jimin’s Promise here:

On the work front, Jimin recently made his highly anticipated solo comeback with MUSE and its title track, Who. Both the song and the EP have been dominating global music charts like the Billboard Hot 100, World Album Sales, UK Official Singles, and more.

He is now set to be discharged from the military in June 2025, completing his 18-month-long enlistment.

