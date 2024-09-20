Jessi launches own label UNNI under DOD housing four BTOB members, MOMOLAND’s Nancy, and ex-NMIXX’s Jinni

Jessi is taking a big leap in her career. The K-pop idol, known for breaking the industry norms, has now ventured into a new beginning. She has launched her independent label UNNI after signing a management contract with DOD Entertainment, a comprehensive agency known for housing four BTOB members, MOMOLAND’s Nancy and former NMIXX member Jinni.

On September 20, Jessi signed a label and management contract with DOD and then launched UNNI, her very own label under the agency. A representative from the company stated, “We will fully support Jessi, who possesses versatile talents and charisma, so she can showcase her abilities not only in music but also in various other fields.”

DOD Entertainment is known for housing four BTOB members. Following their contract expiration with CUBE Entertainment, Seo Eunkwang, Lee Minhyuk, Im Hyunsik, and Peniel signed with this agency, establishing the BTOB company. DOD also houses MOMOLAND’s Nancy and former NMIXX member Jinni.

Through her own label, the Gum hitmaker aims to continue her unique music style while pursuing more solo activities. On this day, UNNI shared a bunch of new profile photos of Jessi, capturing her unconventional style and looks.

Meanwhile, back in January, Jessi parted ways with Jay Park’s agency MORE VISION.

Jessica Ho, better known by her stage name Jessi, is a popular Korean singer who has established a unique identity for herself. Born in New York, she moved to South Korea at the age of 15 to pursue music. She originally debuted in 2005, joining a hip-hop group named Uptown in 2006. Following a 5-year hiatus, Jessi returned to music as part of hip-hop trio Lucky J. She also continued to pursue her solo career simultaneously.

In 2015, she participated in Unpretty Rapstar's first season and its spin-off Show Me the Money. After finishing in second place in the first program, she was featured on JYP’s single Who’s Your Mama?

In 2016, after Lucky J disbanded, Jessi kickstarted a new beginning under PSY’s P NATION, releasing her first single under the label Who Dat B. She is the artist behind hits like Gum, Nunu Nana, What Type of X, Zoom, Drip, and more.

