Are You Sure?! Ep 8 Review: BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook's travel series wraps up with perfect blend of hilarity and healing in Sapporo

Name: Are You Sure?!

Genre: Travel, documentary, friendship

No. of Episodes: 8

Starring: BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook

Creator: BIGHIT MUSIC

Where to watch: Disney+

Release date: August 8, 2024

A brief about Are You Sure?!

While BTS' Jimin and Jungkook are away on military service, they gifted fans with a special treat: their new travel variety show, Are You Sure?! This exciting series followed the beloved JiKook duo on an epic global adventure.

Their journey began with scenic landscapes of America, where they camped under starry skies and kayaked through serene waters. They then immersed themselves in the natural beauty of Jeju Island before venturing to the picturesque, snow-covered streets of Sapporo, Japan. Throughout their travels, they savored local delicacies, took in breathtaking landscapes, and created lasting memories.

Are You Sure?! offered more than just a glimpse into their travels; it revealed the heartfelt connection between Jimin and Jungkook that makes them so endearing. Filled with genuine moments and their trademark playful energy, the series captured the essence of BTS' magic, keeping ARMY close even during their time apart.

Watch the trailer for Are You Sure?! here

A recap of Are You Sure?! Episode 8

In the final episode of Are You Sure?!, Jimin and Jungkook wrap up their thrilling adventure in Sapporo with a heartwarming blend of fun, food, and reflection. After an exhilarating day of skiing and snowboarding, the duo grooves to their solo releases while driving to dinner. They indulge in a traditional Japanese lamb dish paired with beer, savoring the flavors of Hokkaido. But the night doesn’t end there.

A quick trip to their favorite local convenience store leads to more late-night snacks and drinks before they head back to their cozy accommodation. What follows is pure JiKook magic, playful bickering, warm-hearted moments, and even a spontaneous Jacuzzi session with snow right beside them. As they sip drinks and chat about everything from workouts to military training, fans are treated to an intimate glimpse into their bond.

In a surprise move, Jimin and Jungkook preview the first episode of the show, reminiscing about their US adventures that marked the start of this incredible journey. The next morning, they feast on fresh seafood and sushi, cherishing their final moments in Sapporo before returning to their schedules and military enlistment. A bittersweet farewell, yet filled with memories to treasure forever.

Our review of Are You Sure?! Episode 8

In the heartwarming finale of Are You Sure?!, BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook bid adieu to their epic global journey with a captivating episode set in the picturesque city of Sapporo. This episode encapsulates everything that has made the series a fan favorite: a delightful mix of humor, heart, and personal reflection.

The day, which kicked off with a thrilling session of skiing and snowboarding, showing the duo's adventurous spirit in the previous episode, heads to a relatively soothing end. As they trade in their snow gear for a more relaxed vibe, the pair sets off to dinner, where the evening's culinary experience steals the spotlight. They savor a traditional Japanese lamb dish, perfectly paired with beer—a fitting tribute to Hokkaido's rich food culture. The scene is both simple and satisfying, reflecting the essence of their journey.

But as night falls, the fun is far from over. Jimin and Jungkook take a nostalgic detour to their favorite outing, the local convenience store. Here, they load up on an array of late-night snacks and drinks—a playful nod to their previous escapades. The charm of their convenience store outing is that it symbolizes the down-to-earth nature of their bond, grounding their larger-than-life adventures in everyday pleasures.

Returning to their cozy accommodations, the episode dives into the heart of JiKook’s dynamic. Fans are treated to an endearing display of their friendship; playful bickering over trivial matters and spontaneous bouts of laughter. The highlight of the night is their impromptu Jacuzzi session. Surrounded by snow, they indulge in a unique combination of relaxation and revelry, sipping drinks and discussing everything from their rigorous workouts to military training.

Adding a layer of nostalgia, Jimin and Jungkook surprise viewers by previewing the first episode of Are You Sure?!. They reflect on their American adventures, revisiting the excitement and challenges of their journey's inception. This moment offers a touching reminder of how far they've come and the shared experiences that have defined their travelogue.

As the sun rises on their final day in Sapporo, the duo enjoys a lavish breakfast of fresh seafood and sushi. This final meal is not just a culinary delight but a symbolic farewell to their adventure. It encapsulates their journey’s essence: a blend of exploration, indulgence, and genuine moments of connection.

In wrapping up Are You Sure?!, Episode 8 delivers a bittersweet goodbye, beautifully encapsulating Jimin and Jungkook’s journey. The episode is a perfect blend of hilarity and healing, leaving fans with memories to cherish and a deeper appreciation for the bond between these two beloved idols. As they prepare to return to their respective schedules and military enlistment, the episode serves as a heartwarming reminder of their shared moments and the lasting impact of their adventure.

