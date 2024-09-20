JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL: BTS' maknae's solo documentary earns highest opening day box office by Kpop act in 2024

Jungkook’s solo documentary, JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL, has made an impressive debut, achieving the highest opening day box office for a K-pop cinema event in South Korea in 2024. According to the Korean Film Council (KOFIC), the film garnered an astounding 223,387 USD on its first day, setting a new benchmark for K-pop documentary releases.

Released globally on September 18, JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL is far more than a standard music documentary. It provides an intimate and profound cinematic exploration of Jungkook’s journey as he carves out his individual path while maintaining his deep connection to BTS.

The documentary, filmed over eight months, offers a rare glimpse into Jungkook’s creative process and the emotional rollercoaster he navigated while working on his debut solo album, GOLDEN. This cinematic venture is expected to be a revealing and poignant portrait of Jungkook’s evolution as an artist. It captures the meticulous preparation and raw vulnerability behind his quest for perfection, shedding light on the personal and professional challenges he faced.

Here’s Jungkook’s message for fans upon the announcement of his documentary release;

The documentary promises to give fans an unprecedented look at Jungkook’s transition from a beloved group member to a global solo star, reflecting his dedication and resilience in the face of expectations and challenges.

Advertisement

The trailer for the film, released on August 21, showed Jungkook's candid reflections on his solo debut. In it, he openly expressed his fears and insecurities, questioning whether he could gain recognition independently of BTS' influence. This rare moment of vulnerability from the typically confident performer adds an extra layer of excitement to the documentary.

Take a look at the trailer for JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL here;

Meanwhile, the global ticket sales for JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL began on August 21, with screenings rolling out worldwide starting September 18. In India, the documentary is set to hit PVR cinemas on September 20, with tickets available via the PVR cinemas’ official website under the Coming Soon section. Given the film’s limited screening schedule, fans had been advised to book their tickets early to witness this transformative and deeply personal story of Jungkook’s solo journey.

ALSO READ: JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL film to release in India on September 20; Know details of BTS' maknae's solo documentary