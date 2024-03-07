BTS’ Jimin’s FACE hits 1.8 billion streams on Spotify; becomes first Korean album by K-soloist to achieve milestone

Jimin of BTS adds another extraordinary milestone with his solo debut album, FACE. Surpassing a remarkable 1.8 billion streams on Spotify, the album underscores Jimin's impact as a pioneering force in the music scene. Notably, FACE stands out as the inaugural and sole Korean album by a K-pop soloist to achieve such an impressive feat in the annals of the music streaming platform. Despite nearly a year having elapsed since its release, the album continues to thrive, maintaining its popularity and shattering records.

Jimin trends online after FACE surpasses 1.8 billion streams on Spotify

The news of Jimin's newest achievement quickly circulated across various social media platforms, igniting hashtags such as 'HISTORY MAKER JIMIN' and 'RECORD MAKER' to trend on X, showcasing the immense support from fans. According to data provided by the ChartMasters website, FACE stands as the only Korean language album to reach the significant milestone of 1.8 billion streams on Spotify and the second K-pop soloist to achieve this feat in history. The album's current total streams are reported to be 1,800,986,470, with a daily stream count of 4,002,372 at the time of writing, a clear example of its enduring popularity among global listeners.

Jimin embarked on his journey as a solo artist with the album, FACE, on March 24, 2023. Featuring a collection of five tracks, including both Korean and English versions of Like Crazy, Interlude: Dive, Alone, Set Me Free Pt. 2, and a hidden track, Letter, the album delved into themes of loneliness, navigating through melancholy, and the quest for freedom.

Since its debut, FACE has enjoyed immense popularity among fans, evidenced by its impressive streaming numbers. The title track, Like Crazy, has consistently broken records, making a significant impact across various Billboard charts. Globally, FACE soared to the top of album sales, hitting a commendable milestone of 1.106 million copies sold within its 14th week on the United World Chart. Additionally, FACE reportedly sold 279,000 copies in its second week, maintaining its top position for two consecutive weeks. Recognizing its excellence, Rolling Stones hailed Jimin's debut solo album as one of the best of 2023.

More about Jimin

Park Ji Min, also known as Jimin, is a multifaceted South Korean artist renowned as a singer-songwriter and dancer. As a pivotal member, lead vocalist, and main dancer of BTS, he has left an indelible mark on the global music scene. Jimin commenced his military service on December 12, 2023.

Jimin's journey in the spotlight began on June 13, 2013, when he debuted as part of BTS on Mnet's M! Countdown with their track No More Dream. Alongside his bandmates, he has amassed numerous accolades and awards throughout his career. His passion for performance ignited in grade eight after witnessing singer Rain in action, leading him to pursue studies at the Busan High School of Arts' Modern Dance Department. Following his dance teacher's recommendation, Jimin auditioned with BIGHIT MUSIC. On December 31, 2018, Jimin released his debut unofficial solo track, Promise, for free on BTS' SoundCloud page. His solo single Like Crazy achieved historic success, making him the first South Korean soloist to attain a number-one single on the US Billboard Hot 100.

