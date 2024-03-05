BTS' Jimin confesses love towards ARMYs in multiple languages; RM and J-Hope add to fun, and more

Over the weekend, BTS members Jimin, RM, J-Hope, and V delighted fans with heartwarming interactions on Weverse. Jimin expressed his love for ARMYs in various languages, while RM and J-Hope added playful banter to the mix.

BTS' Jimin confesses love for fans in all possible languages

BTS member Park Jimin recently touched the hearts of fans by sharing a heartfelt letter on Weverse. The singer-songwriter expressed his gratitude to ARMYs for their constant support while he serves in the military, counting down the days until he can reunite with them.

Jimin's post, translated by an X user, conveyed his anticipation of the day when they could meet again. He thanked fans for leaving letters that reassured him of their presence. The emotional update left fans missing Jimin even more.

In a subsequent Weverse interaction, Jimin expressed his deep affection for fans, stating that he thinks about them every night and eagerly awaits the time when they can meet again. Additionally, he conveyed his love in multiple languages, including Hindi, further endearing himself to the international BTS fandom.

Meanwhile, fellow BTS members RM and J-Hope joined the online interaction. RM engaged with fans, sharing updates about his weekend activities, recommending a book, and playfully addressing questions about aging. J-Hope added humor to Jimin's post by leaving a playful comment, "Communication Security," which amused fans.

This heartwarming exchange on Weverse provided a special moment for BTS fans, showcasing the strong bond between the members and ARMYs even during their military service. Jimin's emotional messages and the playful banter between RM and J-Hope left fans eagerly anticipating the day when the entire group can reunite.

A catch-up on BTS members' latest activities

BTS members continue to make waves with their heartfelt interactions and exciting updates. Recently, Jin, who is set to be discharged from the military on June 12, 2024, initiated a countdown on Weverse, marking 100 days until his return. Fans rejoiced as the Astronaut singer took a moment to share the anticipation of reuniting with ARMYs.

V, another BTS member currently serving in the military, engaged with fans through Instagram and Weverse. Sharing a video of BTS practicing Permission To Dance, V updated fans on his well-being, expressing gratitude for their continuous support. In a Weverse post, V playfully discussed his health journey, weight goals, and military training, injecting humor into the conversation. Fans appreciated V's effort to maintain a connection and check in on them.

Meanwhile, leader Kim Namjoon (RM) joined the conversation on Weverse, teasing fans about his upcoming project with a cryptic comment. Speculation arose about the project's philosophical themes, sparking excitement among fans. RM also shared insights into his military life, expressing a desire to share fun stories someday.

Adding to the excitement, BIGHIT MUSIC announced V's upcoming digital single, FRI(END)S, set to release on March 15. The announcement included a teaser clip on BTS' Instagram, hinting at the romantic vibe of the pop-soul R&B track. Fans eagerly await more content leading up to the release.

