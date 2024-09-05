BTS’ Jimin’s Who from his solo album MUSE becomes first solo track to spend six weeks on Billboard Hot 100

BTS’ Jimin set multiple personal records on the Billboard charts this week.On September 4, Billboard announced that Jimin’s latest solo hit, Who, from second solo album MUSE continued to perform well on the Hot 100, the weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States. In its sixth consecutive week on the Hot 100, Who remained steady at No. 38, marking Jimin’s first solo song to spend six weeks on the chart.

Jimin also set a personal record on the Billboard 200, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States. His latest solo album, MUSE, reached No. 80 in its sixth week on the chart, making it his first solo album to spend six weeks in the top 100. Outside of the Hot 100, Who ranked No. 7 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart, No. 12 on the Global 200, and No. 36 on the Streaming Songs chart in its sixth week.

Meanwhile, MUSE held steady at No. 2 on Billboard’s World Albums chart for the sixth consecutive week and also ranked No. 45 on the Top Current Album Sales chart. Finally, Jimin secured the No. 51 spot on this week’s Artist 100, marking his 17th overall week on the chart.

MUSE is the second studio album by BTS' Jimin. The album debuted at number two on the South Korean Circle Album Chart, selling over 771,000 copies of its two versions in its first week. It also debuted at number three on the Japanese Oricon Albums Chart, with over 83,000 physical copies sold.

In the United States, Jimin's album MUSE debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 for the week of August 3, 2024. The album amassed 96,000 album-equivalent units, which comprised 74,000 pure album sales, 15,000 streaming-equivalent units, and 7,000 track-equivalent units.

On July 29 (local time), Billboard announced that Jimin’s title track Who from his second solo album MUSE debuted at No. 14 on the Hot 100, the weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States.

This debut not only marks the highest entry on the chart for the week but also represents Jimin’s sixth career solo entry and his second-highest solo debut, following his 2023 hit Like Crazy, which debuted at No. 1.

Furthermore, Who debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart, setting a new record for the most No. 1 entries by a K-pop soloist, with Jimin now having six top positions on the chart. Notably, BTS holds the record among K-pop acts with 12 No. 1s. In addition, Who also topped both the Global 200 chart and the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

