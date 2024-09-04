When BTS' V cried after a heated argument with Jin during The Wings Tour; know what happened

BTS members are known for their brotherhood. But even the best friends sometimes have disagreements and so do V and Jin. A few years back, the two had a heated argument over the choreography position. After the fight, both were hurt by each other, and V cried so much that the other members had to intervene to help them reconcile.

Back in 2018, BTS released a docu-series titled Burn The Stage, showcasing the 300-day journey of their sold-out The Wings Tour. During episode 4, as the group was preparing for the end of their South America tour, a fight broke out in the dressing room.

V and Jin were discussing how to improve their performance, but suddenly, it took a turn when the former pointed out the latter’s mistake. V said to his hyung, “You need to move faster. Before you finish your part, you need to be in one, no matter what.”

The FRI(END)S singer was talking about their stage position during the Spring Day performance. However, Jin reacted strongly to it, saying that he ran as fast as he could. After a long argument, the duo kept pointing fingers at each other and couldn’t reach an agreement about the same.

To Jin, who is older, it felt disrespectful, while V tried to clarify that he wasn’t complaining. However, there was no end to it, and the clock was ticking. With only ten minutes left till their set, all members felt worried about the two, especially since they had to collaborate on stage regardless.

That’s when leader RM stepped in, asking them to focus on the performance rather than fighting. V was already crying, and the caring BTS leader gave him a hug. They managed to dazzle the stage anyway. Later, after the wrap-up, the group came together to help Jin and V reconcile.

On the work front, BTS’ Jin got discharged from mandatory military service on June 12, while V is still fulfilling his enlistment. The group’s eldest member is keeping busy with his solo schedules with plans for releasing a comeback album. Meanwhile, V released a digital single titled FRI(END)S back in March.

