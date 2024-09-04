BTS’ Jungkook's ticket sales for docu-film I AM STILL live; photo zone planned till October 1

BTS’ Jungkook has opened the ticket sales for his first solo documentary, I AM STILL. Ahead of its highly-anticipated worldwide premiere on September 18, a photo zone event has been launched to celebrate the release. The event will run till October 1.

On September 4, around 10 AM KST, the ticket sales for Jungkook’s docu-film I AM STILL began. Fans are now able to book the tickets through CGV's official website and mobile application.

In addition to this, a special photo zone event has also been launched on the 7th floor of CGV Yongsan I’Park Mall. The event has commenced on September 4 and will run till October 1.

The photo zone showcases various images and videos from BTS Maknae’s upcoming documentary film. Fans are now able to get a glimpse of the film’s poster, trailers, and a space filled with the K-pop idol’s heartfelt words. Additionally, there’s also a selfie zone at the venue, which allows visitors to take commemorative photos, offering them a rich and immersive experience.

Adding to the excitement, BIGHIT MUSIC has unveiled two new special posters in conjunction with the photo zone event and ticket sales opening. In the first poster, Jungkook is seen standing in the foreground of a spotlight with a compass symbol, aligning with a previously released preview of the docu-film, where he is seen saying, “I follow my own compass.”

Advertisement

The second poster shows the BTS member standing tall with confidence against a backdrop made with various moments from his flawless stage performance and the hard work that goes behind them in the practice room.

Both posters seemingly preview the themes incorporated in I AM STILL, raising further anticipation and curiosity about the release.

See Jungkook’s new posters for I AM STILL here:

I AM STILL is Jungkook’s first solo documentary that captures his rise from BTS’ golden Maknae to a successful soloist. It chronicles his journey of the past eight months as he rigorously prepared for his first solo album, GOLDEN. The documentary will also feature many unreleased interviews and footage, providing a closer look at his life behind the scenes.

It is now set to premiere globally in theaters across 120 countries on September 18.

ALSO READ: EXO’s Suho and aespa file defamation lawsuit against YouTuber Sojang; first trial held on September 2, reveals report