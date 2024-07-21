PSY thanks fans for ‘calm response’ after Summer Swag 2024 gets canceled due to bad weather

PSY’s Summer Swag is one of the concerts that is highly anticipated every year. However, this year, the organizer and the artists had to suspend the concert without alternative preparation due to bad weather conditions. Now, the Gangnam Style singer thanked his fans in a follow-up Instagram post, instead of apologizing for the emergency suspension.

PSY appreciates fans' calm response following Summer Swag's emergency suspension

On July 20, following the cancellation of Summer Swag 2024, PSY took to Instagram and shared a long message describing the whole situation, while also thanking the fans. He penned that it was an extremely unprecedented situation which he also never experienced before. At that moment, the safety of the staff and audience seemed bigger than the concert itself.

He thanked the fans for their calm response and understanding of the gravity of the situation. He continued the post, writing he was upset to see everyone leave especially because they had traveled so far to see him perform.

“We had no choice," the K-pop star wrote, explaining the bad weather conditions. At the same time, he revealed that fans who have the ticket or booking details for the concert will receive a refund if asked, while for those who want to attend the rescheduled show, the seats will be arranged from the artists’ side.

He ended the note saying that on behalf of 1500 staff and himself, PSY sincerely thanks each and every fan for visiting him. He promises to present a good performance again on a better day.

Here’s PSY’s Instagram post:

Why PSY had to cancel the Summer Swag 2024 concert?

For the unversed, on July 20, PSY was scheduled to hold a Summer Swag concert at the Parking Square of Seoul Grand Park in Gwacheon. Despite a massive crowd and stars like Cha Eun Woo’s presence, the K-pop veteran had to conclude his yearly summer concert mid-way.

As the weather conditions worsened in that region, strong winds and gusts event caused some lights to fall and break on the stage. On top of that, heavy rainfall with thunderstorms made the situation too difficult to continue with the show. All the people who were present at the scene were safely evacuated.

Although PSY’s agency P Nation shortly suspended the concert, the singer looks forward to holding another one at the same venue on some other day.

