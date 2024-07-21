BTS’ Jimin’s MUSE tops Oricon daily album chart; new song Who debuts at number 3 on Spotify Global Top 50 chart

Jimin of BTS finally unveiled his highly-awaited comeback solo album MUSE on July 19 and it has already started achieving big on charts around the world.

Jimin’s MUSE topped the Oricon Daily album chart and its lead track Who has simultaneously debuted at number 3 on Spotify's Global Top 50 chart.

On July 21, 2024, BIGHIT MUSIC Jimin’s latest comeback solo album MUSE topped the Oricon Daily album chart at number 1 by selling 83,579 copies on the first day of its release in Japan.

This was not all for the BTS member’s latest achievements as Jimin’s lead track Who debuted at number 2 on the Oricon Daily digital singles chart while the B-side track Be Mine debuted at number 7, Slow Dance featuring Sofia Carson at number 8, and Rebirth (Intro) entered at number 9 on the chart.

Meanwhile, Who marked another great achievement by debuting at number 3 on the Spotify Global Top 50 chart. The song recorded a whopping 7,901,507 unfiltered streams on its first day of release.

The pre-release track Smeraldo Garden Marching Band featuring Loco also entered the chart at number 17 while the previously released track Closer Than This made it at number 39.

Who by Jimin debuted at number 1 on the Spotify daily Top Songs charts in seven different regions including Vietnam, South Korea, and Thailand. Who also reached the Top 10 in 17 different regions around the world including Morocco, Singapore, and more.

Meanwhile, Who was dropped by Jimin alongside a captivating music video on July 19.

Know more about Jimin

Jimin has established himself as one of the most captivating singers, songwriters, and dancers in the K-pop scene. He is currently enlisted in the military as an active-duty soldier. He enlisted on December 12, 2023, alongside bandmate Jungkook.

In other exciting news, Jimin and Jungkook will be coming together for an upcoming travel show called Are You Sure? that is set to release on August 8, 2024, on Disney+.

