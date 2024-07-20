When BTS' Jungkook gave priceless reaction to Beyond Evil’s Yeo Jin Goo sending a coffee truck

BTS’ Jungkook and Yeo Jin Goo have been longtime friends and often showcased their love for each other in many ways. Both have often opened up about their unlikely friendship and revealed that they met through a mutual friend who does not belong to the entertainment industry. Following that, they have been seen in public, making fans wonder how close both artists are to each other.

Throwback to BTS' Jungkook reacting adorably to Yeo Jin Goo's food truck surprise

However, in 2020, Yeo Jin Goo took the opportunity to send a lavish food truck to BTS’ Jungkook on the set of one of his schedules. Upon seeing the truck, Jungkook’s eyes lit up, and a wide smile formed on his face. The artist started to sing Yeo Jin Goo’s in a melodious tune and J-Hope also hilariously joined him. The moment has led to a beautiful memory and ARMYs often recall it and experience Jungkook’s cuteness all over again.

Moreover, in 2021, Jungkook also returned the favor and sent Yeo Jin Goo a coffee truck during his filing for the movie Ditto. The actor also took to Instagram to thank the K-pop idol.

More about BTS' Jungkook

Jungkook made his debut as a K-pop idol with BTS in 2013 alongside Jin, RM, Jimin, J-hope, V, and Suga. The artist made his solo debut with the album GOLDEN in 2023 and took the world by storm. The album features popular collaborations such as SEVEN ft, Latto, and 3D ft. Jack Harlow, which grabbed top spots on the international charts. It also includes the hit single Standing Next to You and also released a remix version with pop star Usher.

Furthermore, the artist will be starring in an upcoming travel show along with bandmate Jimin where they will be seen exploring various places. He has also announced a new project titled I AM STILL, which will be released in the theatres.

The artist enlisted in 2023 and is stationed in the 5th Infantry Division in the Republic of Korea Army. He will be discharged around 2025, along with the other members, and make a full-group comeback.