BTS' Jimin's Who challenges One Direction’s Harry Styles’ record for fastest song by male artist to hit 1 billion Spotify streams

BTS’ Jimin is breaking records left and right with his smash-hit title track Who. Will he now overtake One Direction’s Harry Styles? Well, only time will tell, but as per the latest update he is challenging the American singer’s record for the fastest song by a male K-pop artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify.

According to the latest update on November 10, Jimin’s Who has surpassed 957,852,803 streams on Spotify. Released on July 19, the song has managed to achieve the count within 3 months and 23 days.

Now, it is eyeing 1 billion with a daily average stream of 7,615,212. Now, all eyes are on whether Jimin will be able to shatter Harry Styles’ record with the song. The One Direction member’s viral hit track As It Was currently holds the record for the fastest song by a male artist to achieve 1 billion streams on Spotify. With the impressive daily streaming numbers for Who, it won’t be surprising if the BTS member manages to hit 1 billion soon.

Fingers crossed!

Released on July 19, Who is the title track for Jimin’s second solo album MUSE. Through the profound lyrics, the singer explores his conflicting feelings about an imaginary person who occupies her thoughts day and night. At the same time, he feels frustrated unable to find that person in reality. This pop ballad track became an instant hit among the fans. In addition, it also landed impressive spots on global music charts. It debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 15 weeks on the chart, marking its highest peak at No. 12.

It also reached No. 1 on Billboard Global 200 and held steady at the top for 2 weeks. Apart from Billboard, Who also ranked high on the UK’s Official Singles, Spotify Global Songs, iTunes Top Songs, and other global music charts.

There was much expectation from Jimin’s sophomore solo album MUSE, especially after the success of his debut FACE. Needless to say, Jimin didn’t disappoint with tracks like Who and Smeraldo Garden Marchin’ Band (feat LOCO). Now all eyes are on his military discharge in 2025.

