BTS’ Jin ‘accuses’ Red Velvet’s Wendy of having extra lung; shows gratitude with beautiful flowers

BTS’ Jin has finally released his debut solo album titled Happy on November 15, 2024. Following the release, the K-pop idol hosted a special stage for fans to perform various songs from the new record. The behind-the-scenes video of the show was also released showcasing the artist in his element.

On December 12, 2024, the behind-the-scenes video of the BTS’ Jin’s Happy special stage was released where exclusive footage from backstage was shown. The K-pop star was seen with Red Velvet’s Wendy practicing their collaboration song Hearts on the Window from the album. At the studio, while they were rehearsing Jin playfully said that Wendy has an extra lung after witnessing her phenomenal singing skills. Later during the show, Jin gifted a beautiful bouquet to Wendy for her help in the song.

On November 17, 2024, BTS’ Jin and Red Velvet’s Wendy came together to sing their latest track, Hearts on the Window, on the special stage for the former's debut solo album, Happy. The two won hearts with their fabulous performance and raw vocals. Furthermore, the two shared a special interaction as senior and junior, bowing each other out of respect at the song’s end.

Watch full video here

Furthermore, Jin also shared that he misses the other BTS members as most of them are currently serving in the military. Happy consists of a total of 6 songs, including Running Wild, I’ll Be There, Another Level, Until It Reaches You, Heart on the Window, and In Yearning/Longing. Moreover, BTS’ Jin also showcased a glimpse of his creative side by designing the album cover himself for the album.

Jin made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 through the K-pop group BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist made his official solo debut with the single The Astronaut in 2022. Following his discharge from the military on June 13, 2024, the artist made his first public appearance to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the group as part of FESTA 2024 with his fans at Jamsil Arena.

Advertisement

Jin is currently starring in his solo variety show, which is Run BTS’ spin-off show RUN JIN in collaboration with BIGHIT Music, where he will be seen doing various outdoor activities. He will also be guest-starring in the variety show KIAN's Bizarre B&B, scheduled to be released in 2025.

ALSO READ: Jung Hae In and Im Si Wan rumored to join BIGBANG G-Dragon’s upcoming variety show GD and Friends; REPORT