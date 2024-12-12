Jung Hae In and Im Si Wan rumored to join BIGBANG G-Dragon’s upcoming variety show GD and Friends; REPORT

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon is all set to premiere his variety show along with PD Kim Tae Ho titled GD and Friends. However, reports have been emerging that Jung Hae In and Im Siwan will appear in the cast list of the upcoming show. The news has certainly excited fans as stars from both the K-drama world and K-pop will appear in the same frame for the first time.

On December 12, 2024, South Korean media outlets reported that Jung Hae In and Im Siwan will be appearing in the upcoming variety show GD and Friends. According to TenAsia’s report, Jung Hae In has confirmed his participation in the show, joining G-Dragon and other celebrity guests. Moreover, Im Si Wan is also rumored to be joining the cast list and fans are extremely excited about the prospect.

Jung Hae In and G-Dragon share a history of crossing paths. The two briefly met during an episode of tvN’s You Quiz on the Block, where Jung Hae In expressed his admiration for G-Dragon, recalling a concert he attended. Im Siwan, another '88-born star and close friend of Jung Hae In, joins the cast to complete what fans are calling a ‘golden lineup.’

GD and Friends is a new project by producer Kim Tae Ho under the production company Theo. The show, structured as a short series, will revolve around G-Dragon and feature his close celebrity friends. Comedians Jung Hyung Don and Jo Se Ho have already been confirmed as part of the cast. MBC will air the program, marking Kim Tae Ho’s return to the network three years after his departure. Reports indicate that the show recently completed its first filming session.

G-Dragon recently made his much-anticipated comeback with the single Power, which took the world by storm. Furthermore, he released a collaboration track titled HOME SWEET HOME with fellow bandmates Taeyang and Daesung. BIGBANG also reunited at the 2024 MAMA Awards to perform on stage for the first time in nine years.

