BTS’ Jin announces comeback live for first solo album Happy on November 15

BTS’ Jin is gearing up for the release of his first solo album Happy. It is set to release on November 15. The K-pop idol has announced that he will be holding a live on that day to celebrate the release of his first solo album and also his comeback in 2 years.

On November 13, Jin took to BTS’ official Weverse and announced a special live, which he will hold on November 15, the release date for his first solo album Happy. The live stream will start at 2:30 PM KST (11:00 am IST) on Weverse. No other information has been disclosed about the same. Meanwhile, fans are very excited to interact with their beloved K-pop idol, especially talking to him about the album.

See the announcement here:

Meanwhile, BTS’ Jin is now set to release his first solo album Happy on November 15. This will be his first release in 2 years after his solo debut with The Astronaut. On October 25, he dropped the pre-release track I’ll Be There, which captured a completely different side of the K-pop idol. Following the success of the pre-release, fans are now more excited for Happy.

Back on October 16, the BTS member unveiled the tracklist for this upcoming extended play. It will feature a total of six songs including the title track Running Wild, I’ll Be There, Another Level, Until It Reaches You, Heart on the Window, and In Yearning/Longing. Adding to the excitement, Heart on the Window will feature Red Velvet’s Wendy. Jin has been releasing concept photos and MV teasers, raising anticipation for Happy.

Back on June 12, Jin returned home after completing his 18-month-long military service. He was the first member to enlist and the first to be discharged as well. Following his return from the military, Jin has been focusing on his solo career more than ever.

Apart from music, he has been also showing a lot of interest in variety shows. He resumed his activities with a guest appearance on MBC’s The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island. Then, he also hosted his own show RUN JIN, with two more appearances in the pipeline.

