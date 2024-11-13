BTS’ global-hit track DNA's music video becomes their 3rd to surpass 1.6 billion views on YouTube; Watch

BTS is a legendary name in the K-pop industry and they never fail to show their impact. DNA, a song loved by fans across the world has now achieved a new milestone, further showcasing the power septet holds. It has surpassed 1.6 billion music video views on YouTube, becoming the group’s third MV to achieve the feat.

On November 13, around 3:30 AM KST, BTS’ DNA amassed 1.6 billion views on YouTube and currently has 1,600,058,133, with the numbers increasing each second. Released on September 18, 2017, it took a little over seven years for the group to achieve this milestone.

In addition, DNA is their third music video to achieve this remarkable feat. Previously Dynamite and Boy With Luv both surpassed the view count last year and currently have 1.8 billion views each.

Congratulations to BTS on yet another impressive milestone!

DNA was released as the title track for BTS’ fifth mini-album Love Yourself: Her. It was also included in the CD version of their compilation album Love Yourself: Answer. On August 24, 2018, the group also released a Pedal 2 LA remix version of this song. The song also has a Japanese version and was included in their eighth Japanese single, third Japanese studio album Face Yourself, and compilation album BTS, THE BEST.

DNA was a massive hit, not just in South Korea but across the globe, and it is still considered one of the best tracks in the group’s discography. It was the first K-pop song to be featured in Spotify’s Global Top 50 list.

The vibrant visuals of the music video also captured the vibe of the song perfectly. The MV achieved consistent milestones as the first K-pop group music video to hit 500 million views.

Let’s celebrate the 1.6 billion views with a revisit to the music video of DNA:

On the work front, five out of seven BTS members are currently carrying out their duties in the military. Jin and J-Hope have returned home, while the remaining members are set to complete their mandatory military enlistment by June 2025.

