Red Velvet’s Irene announces solo debut on November 26 with 1st mini-album Like A Flower; see here

Get ready fans cause Irene is going solo! Yes, the Red Velvet member is all set to kickstart her solo career. She has announced her first mini-album Like A Flower, which is now slated to release on November 26. She was previously rumored to make her solo debut this year. Following the confirmation, fans are eagerly looking forward to the release.

On November 4, SM Entertainment announced that Irene will be making her solo debut on November 26 with her first mini-album Like A Flower. They also unveiled a fairy-core-themed poster for the EP, in line with its name. It featured an illustration representing the beauty of Irene amidst a garden filled with flowers and butterflies. The concept also seems to be similar to what we have seen so far in Red Velvet’s music.

Irene’s Like A Flower is set to release on November 26 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Check out the poster here:

In addition to the announcement poster, SM Entertainment also revealed an individual poster for Irene’s Like A Flower, capturing the singer’s bold yet elegant presence. Meanwhile, she is the 4th Red Velvet member to make her solo debut, following in the footsteps of her bandmates Wendy, Seulgi, and Joy.

Irene is a member of the popular girl group Red Velvet which was launched by SM Entertainment in 2014. Initially, the group had four members- Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, and Joy. They were joined by Yeri in 2015.

Shortly after her debut with the group, Irene garnered a huge solo fanbase, mostly due to her unique charm and elegant presence that set her apart from her contemporaries. In addition, she is also highly regarded for her vocal prowess. As her solo debut is knocking on the door, fans are looking forward to witnessing a strong start from the K-pop idol.

Red Velvet, a five-piece group is known for their dual concept that explores both light-hearted fairy-core and dark themes. They are also known as one of the best vocal groups in K-pop, the hitmaker behind Psycho, Bad Boy, Feel My Rhythm, Red Falvour, and more songs.

