BTS' Jin announces Super Tuna extended version music video releasing on October 11; to compete with Jennie's Mantra

BTS fans are buzzing with excitement as Jin, discharged from military service, earlier this year, has announced the release of an extended version of his hit song Super Tuna, set to drop on October 11, at 1 PM KST. This surprise comes just days before Jimin's birthday on October 13, adding an extra layer of celebration for the BTS ARMY. Jin's playful spirit was on full display during an impromptu LIVE session on Weverse today, where he serenaded fans with a heartfelt rendition of the Happy Birthday song for Jimin and announced his forthcoming release, spreading joy and warmth as the festivities kicked off.

In the live session, Jin teased fans with details about the new music video for Super Tuna, leaving them speculating whether he actually caught a tuna fish, as suggested by the song’s playful theme. In a humorous twist, he also asked fans not to revive the viral Super Tuna challenge, which took social media by storm previously. This request elicited laughter and nostalgia from fans, who fondly remember the catchy tune and its accompanying dance.

Dressed in a cozy purple pajama set and a sleek black cap, Jin’s charming appearance only heightened the excitement among the BTS ARMY. Jin also revealed he had organized a special birthday party for Jimin, jokingly requesting that his bandmate reimburse him for the expenses. The lighthearted banter was a perfect prelude to Jin’s big announcement, which shifted the focus from Jimin’s upcoming birthday bash to the promotion of Super Tuna 2. With a playful background and a matching hat, Jin transformed the session into a mini-celebration for the song's re-release, blending camaraderie with his musical endeavors.

Fans took to social media to express their heartfelt reactions, with many praising Jin's thoughtfulness and humor. Fans captured the sentiment perfectly, as they wrote about Jin’s dedication to making Jimin’s birthday special while promoting his own music, noting BTS’ team bond.

With both the extended version of Super Tuna and Jimin's birthday just around the corner, the ARMY is in for a delightful treat, eagerly awaiting what these talented members will share next.

Additionally, alongside Jin, BLACKPINK's Jennie is also set to drop her comeback single Mantra on October 11.

