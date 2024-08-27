BTS' Jin chooses Spring Day as 1st song he wishes to sing for ARMYs if group holds 12th anniversary concert in 2025

In a recent interview with Harper's BAZAAR Korea, when BTS' eldest member Jin was asked about the first song he wishes to perform if the septet holds a concert on their 12th anniversary in June 2025, hade a heartwarming choice and selected the evergreen fan favorite, Spring Day. His choice resonated deeply with fans, as Spring Day holds a special place in BTS’ discography and in the hearts of their supporters.

Released on February 13, 2017, Spring Day is a tear-jerking ballad from BTS' repackage album You Never Walk Alone, an extension of their Wings album. The song, praised for its moving lyrics and powerful vocal delivery, explores themes of loss, longing, and the hope for reunion.

Its lyrical metaphor of transitioning seasons symbolizes the emotional journey of enduring hardship and the anticipation of better days. This deeply emotional and introspective track is celebrated not only for its musical qualities but also for its profound impact on listeners.

Watch the music video for Spring Day here;

Since, his discharge from the military in June this year, Jin has left no stone unturned in keeping ARMYs engaged and entertained. Right after his discharge, he held a live FESTA event marking his reunion with fans on BTS’ 11th anniversary. Earlier in August, he made fans proud by being the torch bearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Subsequently, he resumed activities by participating in numerous variety shows, including the launch of his own RUN Jin series.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, as the remaining BTS members continue their military service following a brief public reunion on Jin’s discharge earlier in June, Jin's sentiment resonates strongly with fans who eagerly await the group's full reunion.

Currently, SUGA serves as a social worker after completing his basic training. V is stationed with the special defense team, often spotted patrolling on special occasions. RM, who enlisted and graduated as elite trainee alongside V additionally contributes as a saxophonist in the military band. Jimin and Jungkook on the other hand are serving together in the 5th Infantry Division. J-Hope who has completed more than 90 percent of his military service as assistant drill instructor, is set to complete his service by October 2024. With this, BTS plans to return as a group in June 2025.

ALSO READ: 'We'll see you soon': BTS members unite to send heartfelt ARMY Membership message; fans find hilarious connection to last year's video