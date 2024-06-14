BTS' FESTA 2024 Live Highlights: Jin returns with mukbang, does Jungkook's SEVEN challenge, performs Moon, more

At BTS' FESTA 2024 Live, ARMYs were thrilled to see Jin's much-anticipated return. The event was filled with memorable moments, including Jin's engaging mukbang session where he indulged in sushi.

He also took on Jungkook's SEVEN challenge, adding his unique flair. The highlight was his special performance on his viral song Super Tuna with a new verse, bringing joy and nostalgia to ARMYs worldwide as they celebrated together.

BTS’ Jin hosts FESTA 2024 Live event

On June 13, BTS' FESTA 2024 Live became an unforgettable experience for ARMYs, as Jin made a triumphant return following his military service. His return coincided perfectly with BTS' 11th debut anniversary, setting the stage for an emotional and celebratory event that fans will cherish for years to come.

The celebration began with an electrifying entrance as Jin cycled onto the stage, performing The Astronaut. This entrance was a callback to the music video, where Jin bid a temporary farewell to his fans before enlisting in the military in 2022.

The nostalgia was palpable as Jin's familiar voice filled the arena, and his heartfelt call of "ARMY" followed by a flying kiss brought tears to many eyes. It was a moment that marked his return and reinforced the deep bond between Jin and his fans.

Jin took the opportunity to share his experiences from military life, offering a blend of humor and sincerity. He recounted his emotional farewell from the military camp and shared amusing anecdotes, such as asking younger trainees born after 2004 to call him "uncle." This light-hearted approach endeared him even more to the audience, showcasing his ability to connect with fans through humor and honesty.

Jin takes on viral trends including Jungkook's SEVEN

One of the highlights of the event was Jin’s engagement with trending challenges. He spoke about popular trends like (G)I-DLE's Queencard, the "cat across the Han river" challenge, and Jungkook's viral SEVEN challenge.

Demonstrating his playful side, Jin took on these challenges live on stage. His rendition of the "cat across the Han river" challenge was met with laughter and cheers, and his dance to Jungkook's SEVEN was a delight for fans, showing that even during his time in the military, Jin remained in tune with the latest trends. Not just that, fulfilling ARMYs requests, he performed these challenges not just once but twice.

BTS' Jin performs Super Tuna with a new verse exclusively

In a delightful surprise, Jin performed an exclusive new verse of his viral hit track Super Tuna. He revealed that he had quickly prepared this latest addition earlier in the morning, showcasing his spontaneity and dedication to making the event special for his fans. The audience's reaction was overwhelmingly positive, with cheers and applause filling the venue.

Jin returns with his much-loved mukbang series Eat Jin live

A nostalgic segment of the event was the return of Jin's iconic mukbang series, Eat Jin. Sitting down to enjoy some of his favorite snacks, including Tuna Sushi and cider, Jin brought a familiar comfort to the stage. He kept fans engaged with his ASMR version of the mukbang, his playful yet genuine demeanor making the segment a highlight of the night. The interaction felt intimate and personal as if Jin was sharing a meal with each fan individually.

Reflecting on his time away, Jin expressed how much he missed his fellow BTS members and thanked the fans for their unwavering support. His words were sincere, resonating deeply with everyone present. The emotional connection between Jin and ARMYs was evident, with many fans visibly moved by his gratitude and humility.

The event concluded with a touching performance of Jin's solo song Moon from BTS' album Map of the Soul: 7. This performance was a fitting end to an evening filled with joy, laughter, and heartfelt moments. Jin's voice, filled with emotion, echoed throughout the venue, creating a sense of unity and shared experience among the fans.

FESTA 2024 Live was more than just a celebration of BTS' anniversary; it was a testament to the enduring bond between BTS and their fans. Jin’s return marked a new chapter, filled with promise and excitement for the future. For ARMYs, the event was a reminder of why they fell in love with BTS in the first place – the music, the personalities, and the genuine connection that transcends time and distance.

As Jin wrapped up his heartfelt performance, the atmosphere was charged with emotion. Fans left the venue with renewed spirits, their hearts full of memories and anticipation for what lies ahead. Jin’s return at FESTA 2024 Live was not just a comeback; it was a reunion, a celebration, and a promise of many more beautiful moments to come.

