BTS' Jin flaunts 'close friendship' with B1A4's Sandeul; announces 'variety show genius' return for Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island

BTS’ eldest member, Jin, made a heartwarming return to the variety show scene, flaunting his close friendship with B1A4’s Sandeul on the August 19th episode of MBC’s Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island. Known for his wit and charisma, Jin has often been referred to as the 'variety show genius,' a title he eagerly embraced during this episode.

As the show kicked off, former football star Ahn Jung Hwan introduced Jin, highlighting his connection with Chef Lee Yeon Bok, with whom Jin had previously shared the screen. Another host, Boom, excitedly revealed that the production team was surprised by Jin’s eagerness to join the show, marking it as his first variety appearance since his military discharge.

Jin’s entrance was also marked by a special guest, his longtime friend, Sandeul of B1A4. Jin spoke candidly about their bond, saying, “Whenever someone asks me who my celebrity friend is, Sandeul is the only one who comes to mind. That’s why I wanted him to join me on the island today.”

The duo’s camaraderie was evident as they embarked on navigating the challenges of island life together, their banter adding a light-hearted touch to the show’s adventurous spirit.

Later in the evening, Jin took to BTS’ social media to share a glimpse of his experience. Posting a selfie that captured his signature 'worldwide handsome’ visuals, Jin playfully captioned the photo, "Ahh! Variety show genius Kim Seok Jin is back! Have you ever seen such a handsome worker? World Wide Handsome's Island Adaptation Period." The post quickly went viral, with fans expressing their excitement over Jin's return to the variety show world.

Meanwhile, Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island offers viewers a unique escape from the hustle and bustle of city life, transporting them to remote and uninhabited islands in South Korea. The show’s concept revolves around the cast members rebuilding and renovating abandoned houses, turning them into temporary homes. Jin’s participation brought a fresh wave of enthusiasm to the show, with his witty personality and close-knit friendship with Sandeul adding an extra dose of fun to the episode.

For those eager to watch, Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island is available on MBC’s network and may also be uploaded to the channel’s YouTube page. Additionally, the show can be streamed on Apple TV and the Korean OTT platform Wavve, allowing viewers worldwide to witness Jin’s return to variety television.

