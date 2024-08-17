ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, BTS' Jin lead Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings for August; see full list

The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled the brand reputation rankings for boy group members for August, highlighting the influential stars of the K-pop world. These rankings are based on an analysis of consumer engagement, media presence, communication, and community awareness for 730 boy group members, using big data collected between July 17 and August 17.

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo has clinched the top spot this month, boasting an impressive brand reputation index of 3,668,606. This marks a remarkable 49.34% increase from July, showcasing his growing influence. Key phrases associated with Cha Eun Woo include ‘Living in a Rented House in Finland,’ ‘ambassador,’ and ‘face genius,’ with high-ranking terms like ‘flawless,’ ‘advertise,’ and ‘pitch.’ His positivity score is strikingly high at 93.58%, reflecting his overwhelmingly positive public perception.

Following closely in second place is BTS’ Jin, who secured a brand reputation index of 3,199,306. His enduring popularity and positive image continue to shine through. In third place, RIIZE’s Wonbin has surged with a 36.66% rise in his score, landing at 2,781,141. BTS’ Jimin holds fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,536,752, thanks to a 36.27% increase in his score. Rounding out the top five is BTS’ Jungkook, who experienced a notable 47.88% jump, bringing his total to 2,108,194.

The rankings also spotlight rising stars and established names alike, with Kang Daniel, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, and BTS’ V making notable appearances. The top 30 list includes diverse talents from various groups such as EXO’s Baekhyun, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, and ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon, demonstrating the dynamic landscape of K-pop.

Check out the complete list of the top 30 Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings for August here;

