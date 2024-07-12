BTS' Jin to be FIRST torch bearer at 2024 Paris Olympics' Louvre section on July 14; know details

BTS' Jin, aka Kim Seok Jin, has been confirmed as the first torchbearer for the 2024 Paris Olympics in the iconic Louvre section. Scheduled for July 14, Jin will reportedly commence his leg of the torch relay at the Louvre Pyramid at 8:30 pm.

On July 12, BTS' eldest member Jin, who recently completed his mandatory military service, was confirmed as the first torch bearer for the 2024 Paris Olympics' Louvre section. Organized by the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games, Jin will commence his part of the torch relay at the iconic Louvre Pyramid around 8:30 p.m. local time on Sunday, July 14.

The announcement has sparked excitement among BTS fans worldwide, as Jin, representing both BTS and South Korea, prepares for this prestigious role in one of the world's most renowned cultural landmarks. He departed from South Korea via Incheon International Airport on July 11 embarking on his journey to participate in this historic event, contributing to the global Olympic spirit and cultural exchange.

More about Jin’s latest solo activities

Kim Seok Jin, globally renowned as BTS member Jin, has scripted his name in the books of history through both group and solo endeavors. Within BTS, his solo tracks like Awake from the 2016 album WINGS, Epiphany from Love Yourself in 2018, and Moon featured on the 2020 album Map of the Soul showcase his powerful vocal abilities earning him the nickname, ‘silver vocals singer’.

Jin's solo career has been equally impressive. Starting with Tonight in 2019 and the heartfelt ballad Abyss in 2020, he demonstrated versatility and maturity as an artist. His contribution to the drama Jirisan with the main theme song Yours, released in October 2021, further solidified his presence as a soloist.

In October 2022, Jin made his official solo debut with The Astronaut, a song co-written with Coldplay. This milestone came just before his enlistment in December 2022, after which he returned on June 12, 2024, reuniting with BTS members and celebrating their 11th anniversary with special fan events.

Recently, Jin has been active in various projects, sharing glimpses from the recording studio and reportedly filming a YouTube variety show at POSUNG High School.

