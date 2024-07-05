BTS' Jin looks handsome as he drops new PIC from recording studio; fans rejoice and say, 'KSJ 1 is coming'

BTS' Jin recently delighted fans by sharing a new photo from the recording studio, looking effortlessly handsome as he hinted at his upcoming solo project. The image, which quickly went viral, has fans rejoicing and eagerly anticipating ‘KSJ 1’.

BTS’ Jin teases upcoming project with a new picture from the studio

On July 5, BTS' Jin took to Weverse, a fan interaction platform, to share a new selfie of himself. Sporting a short hair look post-military discharge, Jin looked as handsome as ever in a gray sweatshirt.

However, what caught fans' attention were the wired headphones on Jin, suggesting that the eldest member of BTS was most likely recording new music when he took the picture. This sparked excitement among fans, who started speculating about the arrival of ‘KSJ 1’, possibly hinting at Jin's solo project.

Previously, in 2021, Jin shared a picture from the studio, leading to the release of Yours, the OST for the thriller K-drama Jirisan. When he posted a recording photo in July 2022, it preceded the release of The Astronaut.

Meanwhile, Jin's recent Weverse message, “I am executing all the things I had planned step by step, showing my face as much as possible and doing my day job, too,” only fueled fans' anticipation for his upcoming work.

More about BTS’ Jin’s solo career so far

Kim Seok Jin, professionally known as Jin, has released several solo works alongside his activities as a BTS member. His solo tracks with the group include Awake from the 2016 album WINGS, Epiphany from Love Yourself released in 2018, and Moon from BTS’ 2020 album Map of the Soul.

Jin's first independent song, Tonight, came out in 2019. He followed this with Abyss in 2020, an emotional ballad reflecting his personal struggles. In October 2021, Jin sang Yours, the main theme for the drama Jirisan.

His official solo debut single, The Astronaut, co-written with Coldplay, was released in October 2022, right before his mandatory military enlistment. Discharged on June 12, Jin is also set to represent South Korea at the Paris Olympics 2024 as the torch bearer for the delegation.

