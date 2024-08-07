BTS’ Jin gets named as new global ambassador of luxury brand Gucci; Know details

BTS member Jin has been announced as the new global ambassador for the luxury brand Gucci. Previously upon idol’s discharge from the military fans were pleasantly surprised to see him receive numerous gifts, including a Wooteo cake from a prestigious luxury brand, which led to speculation about Jin becoming their ambassador. The news has now been confirmed, with Jin officially appointed as the luxury brand’s new global ambassador.

According to WWD, Creative Director Sabato De Sarno praised Jin's warm and kind personality, calling it magnetic, and described his style as uniquely impressive. De Sarno highlighted Jin's generosity and extraordinary talent, noting that his ability to move people with his music makes them even more honored to partner with him.

The artist has worn items from the brand on several occasions and expressed admiration for De Sarno, calling the brand iconic with its rich heritage and modern flair. He finds it both meaningful and thrilling to be part of such a prestigious house. Jin joins the famous brand's roster of Korean brand ambassadors, which includes Hanni, Lee Jung Jae, Park Gyu Young, and Jay Park.

The luxury brand has been deepening its connections with South Korea and is set to launch its latest cultural initiative, the Gucci Cultural Month, on October 15 in Seoul. This project aims to celebrate Korean cultural heritage by highlighting the work of individuals who have brought local arts to a global stage through various mediums.

Jin, the eldest member of BTS at 31, served as an Olympic torchbearer for South Korea at the 2024 Paris Olympics last month. He is also the first BTS member to be discharged from his mandatory military service, which he completed in June.

Beyond his music career, Jin holds a master's degree in acting from the prestigious Konkuk University in South Korea. He also served as a host on various South Korean music programs from 2016 to 2018. In 2018, Jin and his BTS bandmates were honored with the fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit by the President of South Korea for their contributions to Korean culture.

In July 2021, Jin and the BTS members were appointed as Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture by President Moon Jae-in. Their role involves leading global initiatives focused on sustainable development and enhancing South Korea's diplomatic relations and international presence. BTS is expected to reunite in June 2025, following the completion of military service by the remaining members.

