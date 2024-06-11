BTS Week: Exploring Jin’s role as oldest member, vocal gem, confidence king, visual ace and a funny bone

BTS' Jin is widely regarded as one of the most talented and humble idols in the industry. As a member of the globally recognized K-pop group BTS, Jin has showcased his multifaceted talents across various domains.

Many fans consider Jin their comfort person, and it's easy to see why: he exudes warmth, kindness, energy, and confidence, while also being unafraid to show vulnerability. Jin entered the K-pop scene with previous aspirations of becoming an actor, despite lacking a background in music. Through his hard work and resilience, he has emerged as one of the best vocalists in the Korean music industry, and arguably on a global scale.

BTS’ Jin: From wanting to be an actor to becoming a leading vocalist

Jin originally aspired to become a journalist, but his career aspirations took a turn after being inspired by Kim Nam Gil's performance in Queen Seondeok. During his junior high school years, he caught the attention of K-pop agency SM Entertainment, who scouted him off the street. However, Jin turned down the offer at that time. Initially setting his sights on acting, Jin pursued his academic studies at Konkuk University, where he graduated with a degree in Film Studies on February 22, 2017.

Jin caught the eye of Big Hit Entertainment while strolling down the street, primarily for his striking appearance. Back then, he was focused on acting and had zero music experience. Initially scouted as an actor, Jin transitioned into becoming an idol trainee. Renowned for his relentless work ethic and unwavering commitment, Jin's dedication shines through. His bandmates frequently highlight his tireless practice regimen, where he'd tirelessly hone his singing and dancing skills, striving for perfection around the clock.

Starting with little confidence, Jin embarked on a journey of relentless improvement to enhance his vocal skills. His unwavering dedication bore fruit, propelling him to the position of one of BTS' main vocalists. In addition to singing and dancing, Jin has also ventured into songwriting. During an interview with GQ Australia, he reflected on a pivotal moment while crafting his first solo track, Awake, featured in BTS' 2016 album, Wings. While Jin had previously contributed as a songwriter on a few occasions, Awake marked a significant change for him.

Despite his growing involvement in songwriting, Jin admitted to feeling cautious about the process. He expressed hesitance in delving into themes he couldn't entirely relate to, questioning whether he had the authenticity to address them. This inner dialogue prompted him to think deeply, asking himself if he truly lives out the topics he considers writing about. The lyrics of Awake resonate deeply with Jin's this vulnerability.

They convey a message of struggling with self-doubt and the relentless pursuit of one's dreams despite uncertainties. Jin's words paint a picture of not fully believing in one's ability to achieve desired success but persevering nonetheless. Even if the envisioned goals remain out of reach, the determination to fight on persists. Thet line, "I’m so afraid; still, I hold these 6 flowers tightly in my hand," carries a profound personal significance. It symbolizes Jin's commitment to his group, BTS, represented by the six other members. Despite feeling inadequate compared to them, he resolves to continue striving, holding onto the dream of improvement despite the looming fear of imperfection.

Now, Jin has become a beloved vocalist and idol, endeared to fans worldwide. Many admirers have consistently praised Jin for his mastery of high notes, a skill he has diligently worked to perfect, along with his unwaveringly stable voice. In the 2019 novel BTS: The Review, Jin's vocal talent receives acclaim from members of the Grammy panel. They commend his exemplary breath control and impressive falsetto, likening his voice to silver for its purity and versatility. Jin epitomizes the notion of growth through experience, evolving into one of the most cherished idols among fans.

Jin as a king of humor and dad jokes

Jin has always been celebrated as one of the funniest members within the group. His playful antics and penchant for silly dad jokes never fail to elicit laughter. Despite being an introvert by nature (as evidenced by his MBTI classification as INTP), Jin often shares that he utilizes humor to create a comfortable atmosphere for his fellow members and those around him.

This aspect of his warm-hearted nature shines through, as it takes considerable courage to break out of one's shell, especially in front of a camera. Jin's willingness to do so, all in an effort to uplift his members, fans, and others, is truly endearing and speaks volumes about his sweetness.

Jin as the oldest member: BTS’ shoulder to lean on

Jin, despite being the youngest in his family, holds the esteemed position of the oldest member within BTS. In this role, he embodies the perfect "hyung" (older brother) figure for his fellow members. Jin has often stepped up to leadership challenges alongside RM, demonstrating his commitment to the group's well-being. His nurturing nature extends beyond mere words, as he consistently takes care of his BTS family. RM has openly expressed his gratitude for Jin's presence, acknowledging that Jin's support alleviates some of the burdens of leadership.

Jin is SUGA's only hyung in the group, a bond cherished by fans throughout their journey. His commitment to this bond was evident when he visited SUGA during his enlistment for basic military training traveling a long distance.

Known for his culinary skills, Jin took on the role of preparing meals for the members during their early days, especially during FESTA parties when BTS was still gaining popularity.

Consistently demonstrating understanding, maturity, and growth, Jin has been a pillar of support for his fellow members. Even in moments of disagreement, such as his choreography dispute with V, Jin has shown humility by stepping up and offering apologies. He has also taken on the responsibility of representing the group on numerous occasions, effectively communicating with their agency.

When Jungkook first joined BTS as a trainee at a young age, Jin played a significant role in guiding and nurturing him, as Jungkook himself has acknowledged. Known as a mood-lifter by Jimin and admired by J-Hope, Jin holds a special place in the hearts of his fellow members, serving as an inspiration and role model.

Jin as a representative of growth, comfort and self love

He has the ability to lighten the mood, and those around him naturally absorb his bright energy. Jin excels in catering to everyone’s comfort, whether it's fans, members, or interviewers. He exudes a mellow vibe that is both warm and comforting, making anyone feel happy and safe just being around him. Even his voice emits a comforting warmth, akin to a gentle embrace.

And of course, his uplifting words, such as those shared during the dear class of 2020 as quoted by Elle, resonate deeply: "If any of you feel lost in the face of uncertainty, or the pressure of starting anew, don’t rush. Take a deep breath. You may find that any moment can be turned into an opportunity. Allow yourself to take it easy. Take it one step at a time. You might discover the important things you were missing, and they will reach out to you."

Amidst his radiant energy, Jin has never hesitated to reveal his vulnerabilities to his fans. Through his songs and words, he openly discusses his struggles, expressing feelings of incompetence, inadequacy, and underlying fears. Beneath his confident exterior, Jin grappled with a deep-rooted fear of not measuring up. Despite earning acclaim for his vocals, stage presence, and striking appearance, he often wrestled with doubts about deserving such praise. However, it's these very fears that have drawn fans closer to him.

Many have witnessed Jin's journey firsthand and grown alongside him. Embracing self-love is a gradual process, not without its challenges. Jin, who once sang "Maybe I can never fly" in his song Awake, has gone a remarkable path. From those lyrics to the empowering message of Epiphany with lines “I'm the one I should love in this world", Jin's growth in terms of self-love and healing is evident. He has indeed come a long way, inspiring others with his journey of self-acceptance and growth.

Jin also put out monthly messages for his fans during his military service, ARMY, which, although pre-recorded, were made to ensure his fans don't feel too sad without him. In these messages, he would check in on the ARMY every month. He also hosted a live series called Eat Jin, where he would eat with his fans to help and encourage people with eating disorders to adopt healthy eating habits. He would promote the importance of eating well and encourage everyone to indulge in delicious food as a form of self-care.

Jin isn't just a person; he's a beacon of light for fans everywhere. With his comforting vocals, unwavering confidence, striking visuals, and infectious humor, he holds a special place in the hearts of both his fellow members and ARMYs. As Jin prepares to return from military service on June 12th, becoming the first BTS member to do so, the anticipation is tinged with emotion. For many ARMYs, Jin's return isn't just about his presence as an idol—it's about welcoming back a dear friend, someone they can turn to in times of loneliness or when they simply need a shoulder to lean on.

