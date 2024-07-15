‘I will support with my heart’: BTS’ Jin shares words of encouragement, hope for athletes, following role as torchbearer in 2024 Paris Olympics

BTS' Jin brought Paris joy before the 2024 Olympic Games by becoming South Korea’s pride and inspiration. After completing his role as a torchbearer, he shared a heartfelt message of support. Jin expressed gratitude to his fans, ARMY, for the opportunity and shared his experience representing South Korea in this memorable event.

BTS’ Jin shares message of hope and support for 2024 Paris Olympics

On July 14 according to France time, on French Bastille Day, BTS' Jin participated in the torch relay for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. Jin expressed his gratitude through his agency BIGHIT MUSIC, stating that participating in such a meaningful moment was an honor for him.

He credited ARMY (BTS’ fan club) for enabling him to take on the wonderful role of torchbearer, saying, "Thank you so much" to his fans. Jin admitted to feeling nervous and losing track of time during the event but managed to complete it to the best of his ability, thanks to the tremendous support from the crowd.

Jin also expressed his hope that all Korean national team athletes participating in the Olympics will achieve great results for their hard work, pledging his wholehearted support. He also encouraged interest in the upcoming 17th Paris Paralympic Games in August. Furthermore, Jin vowed to continue putting in effort and striving to impress as an individual in the future.

More about BTS’ Jin’s Paris Olympics appearance

Jin participated as a torchbearer, linking significant relay routes from Avenue Rivoli to Place Carrousel in Paris. He handed over the torch to former French national freestyle skiing athlete Sandra Laoura in front of the Louvre Pyramid. After completing the approximately 10-minute relay, Jin bid farewell to the gathered crowd at the relay site.

Watch Jin carry the torch and walk the path with loud cheers from fans below-

Selected by the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee, Jin represented the Republic of Korea as the inaugural torchbearer for the Louvre section of the relay in downtown Paris. The torch relay will involve approximately 10,000 participants, including prominent figures such as soccer legend Didier Drogba, members of the French Resistance who resisted the Nazis, and survivors of the 2016 Nice truck attack.

The torch relay for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games commenced last April in Olympia, Greece, and will journey through 64 regions, encompassing both urban and coastal areas of France, until the day of the opening ceremony.

