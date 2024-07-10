Jin, from the popular K-pop group BTS, was recently discharged from the military after serving for over a year as an active-duty soldier. In an exclusive interview, the member revealed how he felt on his discharge day, including reactions from the members who came to welcome him back.

BTS' Jin talks about his discharge day and RM's saxophone performance

On July 10, 2024, an exclusive interview with BTS’ Jin was released by Weverse Magazine, where he was asked multiple questions about his life after discharge from the military. Undoubtedly, the K-pop star still has his pizzazz intact and gave witty answers to every question.

Jin was asked how it felt when RM was playing the saxophone during his send-off from the military. The artist revealed that he was extremely discombobulated as he was crying and trying to maintain his composure while saluting for the cameras.

In his confused state, when he turned around and looked at RM, he was shocked by his outfit. He said, “It was the typical Namjoon, but he was wearing something super weird!”

Moreover, the K-pop idol was also asked how he felt about being the first civilian out of all the members, as everyone else in the group is still enlisted. Jin shared that the members were jealous of him, and even management saw genuine envy in their eyes.

So he decided not to brag about his freedom much, but he teased them about it for 30 minutes. He said, “It was too good seeing them get all worked up about it. I kept it up for around 30 minutes.”

More about BTS' Jin

Jin made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 through the K-pop group BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. Furthermore, he debuted as a solo artist with the single The Astronaut in 2022.

The artist made his first public appearance following his discharge from the military on June 13, 2024, to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the group as part of FESTA 2024 with his fans at Jamsil Arena. Jin will also be appearing in MBC's outdoor variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, marking his first television appearance following his military discharge.

However, the rest of the BTS members are currently enlisted in the South Korean Army and are expected to be discharged sometime in 2025.

