BTS’ Jin to film guest appearance in Busan for Lee Yi Kyung, Oh Sang Wook, and more starrer K-food show Handsome Guys

Following his discharge from military service, BTS’ Jin has taken on many variety show appearances. Just a few days ago, it was reported that he will be making a special appearance as the first guest on Handsome Guys, a new outdoor show about K-food by PD Ryo Hojin. The latest update has revealed the regular cast members, along with the targeted premiere date and other details.

According to a Korean media outlet’s report on October 28, Lee Yi Kyung, Cha Tae Hyun, Kim Dong Hyun, Shin Seung Ho, and Oh Sang Wook will be the fixed cast members for Handsome Guys (literal translation).

Expectation runs high, as not too long ago, Lee Yi Kyung and Jin showed off their great friendship and similar sense of humor on the BTS’ member’s show RUN JIN. Fans are eagerly looking forward to their chemistry and banter once again on the upcoming show.

Meanwhile, Handsome Guys (the previously reported title was Hall of Fame) is an outdoor variety program that will feature six men (five fixed cast and one guest) traveling all over South Korea in search of famous K-foods in every episode. The first episode’s guest will be Jin.

In addition, expectation runs high for this show as it is being helmed by PD Ryo Hojin, known for 2 Days & 1 Night Season 3. As per the latest report, the filming for Handsome Guys has already commenced in Busan. The production is eyeing the first broadcast on December 1. The show will air on tvN.

Meanwhile, this will mark Jin’s 3rd variety show appearance this year, including RUN Jin. Following his military discharge, he resumed his solo activity with a guest appearance on MBC’s The Half Star Hotel in Lost Island.

The K-pop idol flaunted his post-military culinary skills and adventurous spirit in this show, earning rounds of applause from the fans. Following his appearance on this program, the viewership ratings unsurprisingly skyrocketed in South Korea.

He is also hosting his own show, RUN Jin, while Netfllx’s KIAN’s bizarre BnB appearance is also in the pipeline. On the other hand, Jin is now all set to make his solo comeback with Happy, his first album.

