RUN JIN Ep 6 Highlights: BTS member and Lee Yi Kyung open up on 17 years of friendship, play tennis with Jungkook's young fans; name twin reunion teased

The latest episode of RUN JIN, which aired on September 17, treated fans to another dose of Jin's signature charm and comedic antics. This time, BTS' eldest member Jin was surprised as he welcomed his longtime friend, actor Lee Yi Kyung, as the guest. What followed was a whirlwind of laughter, memories, tennis matches, and a playful tease about an upcoming reunion with Jin's "name twin," South Korean comedian and singer Ji Seok Jin. Here's a breakdown of all the best moments from Episode 6.

Jin and Lee Yi Kyung’s Chaotic Reunion: 17 Years of Friendship Unfolds

The episode kicked off with an unexpected and chaotic reunion between Jin and actor Lee Yi Kyung, a star known for his work in variety shows, dramas, and even as a singer. The two revealed that they have been friends for over 17 years, meeting long before either of them entered the entertainment industry. As the staff introduced Lee Yi Kyung, Jin was visibly surprised, asking, "Why are you here?" to which Yi Kyung humorously responded, "Because you told me to come."

It was soon revealed that the two first met in an acting class in their neighborhood, back when Jin was still in school and Lee Yi Kyung had just finished his military service. Yi Kyung, remembering those days, joked about Jin being known as the "handsome guy" in the acting class and teased him for being skinny, a trait Jin humorously acknowledged has stuck with him.

Take a look at the moment here;

Their banter flowed easily, showing the deep bond between them. Jin teased Yi Kyung for not watching Run BTS, while Yi Kyung tried to explain that despite being a tennis show host, he had never actually played tennis.

Tennis showdown: Jin’s competitors are Jungkook’s young fans

The next segment saw Jin and Lee Yi Kyung playing tennis against two young fans of BTS’ Jungkook. The kids, both young tennis prodigies, had been playing since they were five years old, and their skill level instantly impressed both Jin and Yi Kyung. However, things took a turn when Jin, trying to establish a rapport, asked the kids about their favorite idol.

When the kids proudly announced their favorite was Jungkook, Jin's playful competitive streak kicked in. “Though I like Jungkook too…” Jin muttered before teasingly telling the kids to "get out." The playful banter didn’t stop there. Jin, clearly stung by their unwavering loyalty to Jungkook, tried again, asking if he was perhaps their all-time favorite. The kids, with innocent honesty, once again named Jungkook, leaving Jin mock-defeated.

Yet, Jin showed his characteristic good humor, declaring that he too was a Jungkook fan and lining up the kids to stand “at attention” as if they were in a Jungkook fan club.

Teasing the upcoming ‘name twin’ reunion: Kim Seok Jin and Ji Seok Jin

As the episode drew to a close, Jin teased an exciting upcoming reunion with his name twin, Ji Seok Jin, the iconic South Korean comedian and entertainer. The two Seokjins are known for their comedic chemistry, and the preview for the next episode hinted at a battle of wits and luck between the pair.

Watch the full episode here;

The teaser showed the duo engaging in a hilarious game of chance, with both of them seemingly unable to catch a break, drawing dud after dud in the challenges they faced. The comical preview included Ji Seok Jin lamenting his bad luck while Jin shamelessly asked the staff to “edit it out” and give him a better result. Their undeniable chemistry and shared sense of humor already has fans eagerly anticipating the next episode, where the two "Seokjins" will face off in what promises to be a memorable showdown.

