BTS’ Jin to appear on new outdoor variety show Hall of Fame by 2 Days and 1 Night PD Ryu Hojin; Report

Following his discharge from the military, BTS’ Jin has been quite active with his solo endeavors. Apart from preparing his solo album, he has been also making many variety show appearances. According to the latest report, he is now set for another show titled Hall of Fame.

On October 23, a Korean media outlet reported that Jin had decided to make a guest appearance on Hall of Fame (tentative title). It’s a new outdoor variety show from PD Ryu Ho Jin, known for 2 Days & 1 Night Season 3.

It has been reported that the theme will revolve around a one-day trip where the guests will solve various missions while also finding the answers for quizzes about Korea.

The PD and his production team are currently in the process of finalizing the casting for this variety show. After preparing the production, they plan on filming and starting the broadcasting this year.

Meanwhile, Jin has been very interested in variety show appearances. After returning home from the military, he resumed his solo activities with a feature on MBC’s The Half Star Hotel in Lost Island. He showed off his adventurous side, while also impressing the other cast members with his culinary skills.

He has been also showing his unique humor and charm on his own show RUN JIN. So far, TXT’s Yeonjun, Marry My Husband actor Lee Yi Kyung, YouTuber Kwak Tube, MMA star Dong Hyun Kim, Celebrity chef Baek Jong Won, TV personality and comedian Jee Seok Jin, Sandeul and B1A4, and more have made guest appearances on various episodes of the BTS member’s show.

In addition, Jin is also confirmed to appear on the Netflix program KIAN’s Bizarre BnB, for which he has recently finished filming with KIAN84 and Ji Ye Eun.

On the other hand, the K-pop idol is also set to make his return to the music. Since The Astronaut, he has not released any official solo, except for an extended version of his hit trot track Super Tuna. Now, he is set to make his highly-anticipated comeback on November 15 with his first solo album Happy.

