BTS' Jin to make guest appearance on upcoming variety show Kian’s Bizarre B&B following military discharge; Report

BTS' Jin will be appearing on the variety show Kian's Bizarre B&B as a guest according to recent reports. The idol was discharged from the military back in June 2024. Since his discharge, the idol has been actively starring in the new variety show Run Jin and he is also expected to appear as a guest in many other shows.

According to Xsport's News' reports on August 28, BTS' Jin will be appearing as a guest in the 2025 Netflix variety show Kian's Bizarre B&B. It is a new variety show where entertainer Kian84 sets up and operates a guest house on the island of Ulleungdo which gives a unique experience to the youth. It has been attracting attention as webtoon writer and broadcaster Kian84 who gained popularity through I Live Alone and Around the World While I Was Born and producer Jeong Hyo Min, who was acclaimed for Hyori's Bed and Breakfast come together for this project.

Additionally, actress Ji Ye Eun, who has emerged as a rising star will also be appearing as a guest along with Jin on the show. She has starred in several seasons of SNL Korea impressing viewers with her presence. She has also appeared in hit shows like Running Man, Knowing Bros, King of Masked Singer and many more.

Advertisement

BTS member Jin joining the project skyrockets the fans' expectations. Jin has been active since being discharged from the military in June. He has been showing his sense of entertainment and love for his fans at the same time through the variety shows Relax and Rest and BTS Run spin-off Run Jin which is his solo entertainment show.

BTS' members RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service.

ALSO READ: Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee and more travel to Seoul 2024 in FIRST teaser, posters of Gyeongseong Creature season 2; series sets premiere date