Jungkook, the golden maknae of the popular K-pop boy band BTS who is currently enlisted in the military has achieved a new feat. Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s song Left and Right has crossed 1 billion streams on Spotify, marking a new accomplishment for the hit track.

On September 13, 2034, it was confirmed that the Left and Right joined the Billions Club on Spotify by surpassing 1 billion streams on the platform.

Left and Right is the third single by American pop singer Charlie Puth on his third studio album CHARLIE. Charlie Puth released the track Left and Right featuring Jungkook on June 24, 2022. The track was written by Charlie Puth and Kasher Hindlin, while the pop singer also produced it.

Left and Right was released alongside a popping music video track that shows that Jungkook and Charlie Puth are going through lovesickness while highlighting a playful side to them.

Watch and groove once again to Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s collab track Left and Right here:

Left and Right marked the second collaboration between both pop stars, as they first collaborated at the Genie Music Awards stage in 2018 as they performed Charlie Puth’s hit track We Don’t Talk Anymore.

Left and Right is a catchy pop song that sings of past love and how the singer is consumed by a lovesickness and can’t seem to get over the feelings. Left and Right is a hit track that debuted at number 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped at number 5 on the Billboard Global 200. The track became Charlie Puth and Jungkook’s first top-10 entry on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

The track spent three weeks on the Billboard Japan Hot Overseas chart, and it was even certified platinum in Canada and gold in the US.

Meanwhile, Jungkook, also known as Jeon Jungkook, marked his solo debut by releasing his first studio album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023, alongside a choreography-laced music video for the lead track Standing Next to You.

