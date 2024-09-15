Kim Go Eun debuts new hairstyle with Noh Sang Hyun for Love in the Big City premiere at TIFF 2024; PIC

Kim Go Eun, the popular South Korean actress and Pachinko star Noh Sang Hyun (Steve Noh) will soon lead the upcoming movie Love in the Big City. Love in the Big City premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2024 this week where Kim Go Eun debuted a new hairstyle with Noh Sang Hyun.

On September 13 and 14, 2024, Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun’s movie Love in the Big City successfully premiered to huge applause at the Toronto International Film Festival 2024 (TIFF).

Kim Go Eun in her appearance on the red carpet was seen wearing a stunning strapless white gown. She furthermore debuted a new hairstyle at the TIFF 2024, a sleek pixie haircut. The actress completed her look with a dainty diamond necklace and earrings.

On the red carpet, when the Goblin actress was asked about her charm, she replied she had no idea about it and said that she thinks her fans like her just as “who I am” for which she said she is really thankful.

While Noh Sang Hyun (also known as Steve Noh) looked absolutely breathtaking in an oversized blazer and pants. With a dapper laid-back hairstyle highlighting his striking visuals.

See Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun at Love in the Big City premiere at TIFF 2024 here:

Love in the Big City is an upcoming romance movie based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Park Sang Young. The movie was directed by Lee Eun Hee and premiered to great applause at the Toronto International Film Festival 2024 on September 13. It will be theatrically released in South Korea next month on October 2, 2024.

Meanwhile, according to Edaily Korea, both official screenings of Love in the Big City were sold out while the Q&A session was filled with questions. Director Lee Eun Hee said that she adapted the novel in a way that shows Jae Hee and Heung Soo living in a balanced way.

Kim Go Eun noted that her character Jae Hee is vulnerable and hurt and she wanted to “express it all at once.” While Noh Sang Hyun said that he was drawn to Heung Soo as the way he gained courage after meeting Jae Hee was charming.

