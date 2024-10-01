BTS’ Jungkook announces I AM STILL WITH YOU Party Edition in cinemas on October 11; to feature bonus 20 min singalong clips

BTS’ Jungkook has announced a party edition for his recently released documentary film I AM STILL. The new edition will hit the selected global cinemas on October 11. Titled I AM STILL WITH YOU, it will feature an extra 20 minutes of singalong videos to offer fans a refreshing and unique experience in the theatres.

On October 1, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that Jungkook’s I AM STILL WITH YOU Party Edition is set to premiere on October 11. Fans across the world can enjoy the new edition of his first documentary film in selected global cinemas.

The party edition will feature 20 minutes of singalong videos. Ticket sales for limited global screenings will begin on October 4, 9 AM ET (6:30 PM IST). It can be purchased through the I AM STILL official website.

Meanwhile, I AM STILL WITH YOU will have its South Korean premiere on October 9 and ticket sales for the same will begin on October 4, 6 PM KST.

Check the announcement and other details here:

On September 18, Jungkook’s first documentary film I AM STILL hit 769 theatres globally for limited screenings. Later, more premiere dates were announced for more countries. In its opening week, the film earned over 8 million USD in collection worldwide, among which 2.5 million in the USA.

Advertisement

Released in 114 countries, it collected over 5.61 million USD from overseas, demonstrating its explosive popularity as a global star. It also set a record as the first solo documentary from a K-pop artist to rank on the North American top 10 list.

The blockbuster documentary I AM STILL captured Jungkkok’s journey from a BTS member to a successful solo debut with GOLDEN. It featured his 150-day process of creating the smash-hit album and the hard work he put behind its success.

The docu-film also features his iconic Times Square live showcase and, live performances in Seoul, unseen behind-the-scenes footage, and exclusive interviews.

Meanwhile, Jungkook is currently carrying on his mandatory military service, which he enlisted in December 2023. He is set to be discharged in June 2025 and reunite with his bandmates.

ALSO READ: 'Not that drunk, not that dumb': BLACKPINK's Jennie previews diss-like lyrics in upcoming solo track Mantra; watch