Jungkook's SEVEN surpasses BTS' Dynamite to become most streamed song by Asian act in Spotify history

In a groundbreaking achievement, Jungkook’s summer hit SEVEN has officially surpassed BTS' iconic track Dynamite to claim the title of the most-streamed song by an Asian act in Spotify history. Released on July 14, 2023, featuring American rapper Latto, SEVEN quickly captured the hearts of listeners worldwide, thanks to its infectious melody and romantic lyrics about spending every moment with a loved one.

Crafted by the talented team of Andrew Watt, Cirkut, Jon Bellion, Latto, and Theron Makiel Thomas, SEVEN blends UK garage pop with acoustic elements, creating a sound that resonates deeply with fans. Upon its release, the song made its mark across music charts, debuting at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Global 200. It topped the charts in multiple countries, including India, Malaysia, and Singapore, solidifying Jungkook's status as a global superstar.

The song broke numerous records, notably becoming the fastest song in history to surpass one billion streams on Spotify. Its achievement as the most-streamed collaboration of 2023 is already a testament to its global appeal. With almost 16 million streams on its opening day alone, SEVEN set the record for the most streams for a male artist and collaboration on their debut.

In addition to its commercial success, SEVEN also came along with a captivating music video that features South Korean actress Han So Hee, depicting a whimsical week in a chaotic romance. The humorous narrative, intertwined with Jungkook's charming visuals, further endeared the song to fans.

After SEVEN, Jungkook released his debut solo album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023. The album broke records with over 2.4 million copies sold in its opening week, making it the first by a South Korean solo artist to surpass 2.5 million sales. In the US, GOLDEN debuted at number two on the Billboard 200, marking Jungkook as one of the highest-charting South Korean soloists.

Following this success, Jungkook began his military service on December 12, 2023, alongside BTS groupmate Jimin. Despite his enlistment, Jungkook gifted fans the single Never Let Go in June 2024 to mark the septeet’s 11th debut anniversary and starred in a thrilling travel series Are You Sure?! with Jimin. More recently, Jungkook released his solo documentary film I AM STILL on September 18.

