BTS’ Jungkook becomes first solo artist to have 10 songs top iTunes chart in at least 100 regions with Too Much

Jungkook from BTS has achieved a remarkable milestone as the first solo artist to see all 10 of his solo songs top the charts in over 100 countries. His latest achievement comes with Too Much, a collaboration featuring Australian rapper and singer the Kid Laroi, alongside British rapper Central Cee.

On July 10, 2024, BTS' Jungkook made history as the first soloist to have ten songs reach number one in 100 countries on the iTunes Worldwide music chart, sparking immense pride among fans. His latest achievement came with the collaborative single Too Much, featuring The Kid Laroi and Central Cee, which topped the iTunes chart in Bermuda.

As of now, the solo artist has achieved the No.1 position in 100 countries on the iTunes Worldwide with nine tracks, along with one song from BTS' album My Time, which reached No.1 in 106 countries making it a complete 10. The list includes Seven (116), Stay Alive (110), 3D (110), Left and Right (106), Dreamers (106), Never Let Go (103), Standing Next to You (101), Still With You (101), and Too Much (100).

Many fans attributed the idol's latest milestone to his global impact and influence, while others expressed immense pride in his achievement. The fandom also rallied together, showing gratitude for their continuous dedication to streaming his tracks.

BTS’ Jungkook’s recent activities

The SEVEN singer released his fan song, Never Let Go, on June 7, 2024, under his agency BIGHIT MUSIC as part of BTS Festa 2024, celebrating the group's 11th anniversary. BIGHIT MUSIC described the track as a sincere tribute to the idol's fans who have supported the group through thick and thin over the years.

Listen to the song here-

Jungkook is also poised to co-star with Jimin in the upcoming travel variety show Are You Sure?! The show will follow Jimin and Jungkook on an unplanned vacation before their enlistment, aimed at creating unforgettable memories. Their journey begins in the United States and continues to Jeju Island and Sapporo, where they will engage in diverse activities such as camping, canoeing, and embarking on a road trip.

