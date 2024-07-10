Loco extends gratitude to BTS' Jimin for first Billboard Hot 100 entry with Smeraldo Garden Marching Band

BTS' Jimin's latest song with Loco has made an impressive debut on the Billboard charts, prompting Loco to express gratitude to his co-collaborator. Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, released on June 28th, marks Loco's first entry on the Billboard Hot 100.

Loco extends gratitude to BTS’ Jimin

On July 8, according to Billboard, BTS' Jimin's new pre-release track Smeraldo Garden Marching Band debuted at No. 88 on the Hot 100 chart, which ranks the most popular songs in the United States. Smeraldo Garden Marching Band’s debut on the charts marks Loco's first entry on the Hot 100 and Jimin's fifth solo appearance, following VIBE, Set Me Free Pt.2, Like Crazy, and Angel Pt. 1.

On July 9, Loco expressed his gratitude to Jimin on Instagram for their song's chart debut, sharing Billboard's tweet about the achievement with the caption, "Thanks to Jimin, I'm on the Hot 100." Meanwhile, Jimin has now tied with PSY as the Korean soloist with the second most entries on the Hot 100, each boasting five solo entries.

Jungkook, Jimin's bandmate, holds the record with seven solo entries, making him the Korean artist with the most solo entries on the chart.

Smeraldo Garden Marching Band made an impressive debut across several Billboard charts this week. It debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart, No. 3 on the main Digital Song Sales chart (indicating it was the third best-selling song of the week in the United States), No. 7 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, and No. 16 on the Global 200.



More about Smeraldo Garden Marching Band

On June 28 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST), Jimin released Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, the pre-release track from his upcoming solo album MUSE. The song blends an energetic bounce with a big band sound infused with hip-hop elements. Notably, the track features rapper Loco.

Immediately upon its release, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band surged to the top of iTunes charts in numerous countries worldwide. By 7 AM KST on June 29, the song had already reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 108 regions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Brazil, France, Germany, Australia, Canada, and many others.

