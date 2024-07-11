200 BTS fans to write personal letters to Jimin celebrating 2nd album MUSE release; Love Letter details

On July 11 KST, BIGHIT MUSIC announced on the fan community app Weverse an exciting upcoming event called Love Letter to Jimin. This event celebrates the upcoming release of Jimin's second solo album, MUSE, following his successful solo debut with FACE. Winners of the event will receive an exclusive, unreleased picture of Jimin as a special reward.

BTS’ Jimin’s upcoming fan event

In the shared announcement the agency wrote

“Hello.

This is your BTS fan club manager.

We are excited to announce the <Love Letter to Jimin> event in celebration of Jimin’s second solo album, MUSE. Send Jimin your message of love in a creative and witty way that only ARMY can come up with!”’

They also provided an example of the type of letter fans should write to Jimin. The event runs from 4 PM KST, Thursday, July 11 to 4 PM KST, Friday, July 19, 2024. To participate, fans need to create their message to Jimin using a creative method that showcases their unique ARMY spirit – whether it's through a drawing, photograph, or any other creative form.

Once completed, they should share it on BTS Weverse using the hashtag #Love_Letter_to_Jimin and apply through the specified notice link within the application period. Winners will be chosen randomly through a raffle.

The eligibility criteria specify that participation is exclusively for ARMY Membership holders who have purchased both the Jimin MUSE (Set) and MUSE (Weverse albums ver.) Set from the Weverse Shop (Global). Fans must meet both conditions to qualify for entry. Winners will be announced after 4 PM KST on Friday, July 26, 2024. There will be a total of 200 winners, each receiving an unreleased picture of Jimin as the prize.

More about Jimin’s MUSE

Previously, ARMYs created a fan-made song dedicated to BTS titled Love Letters, which garnered widespread participation from fans worldwide in singing, editing, and other departments. The song caught the attention of BTS members Jimin and Jungkook. The title of the current event, Love Letter to Jimin, closely coincides with this fan-created song, potentially serving as an indirect homage to ARMYs for their heartfelt gift.

On June 18 at midnight KST, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that Jimin's second solo album, MUSE, would be released on July 19 at 1 PM KST. Following this, on June 28 at 1 PM KST, Jimin unveiled Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, the pre-release track from the album MUSE.

Smeraldo Garden Marching Band blends energetic bounce with a big band sound infused with hip-hop elements. The track features rapper Loco, who adds depth to its vibrant musical composition with his talent.

