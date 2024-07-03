BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook tease exciting new travel show Are You Sure? with aesthetic video and poster; Know details

BTS fans have another thrilling surprise in store! Disney+ just revealed that Are You Sure?!, a travel show showcasing Jimin and Jungkook's unforgettable pre-enlistment journey, which will debut on August 8. Alongside this news, Disney+ also dropped the series' season poster.

BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook’s new travel show

At midnight KST on July 3, BTS members Jimin and Jungkook delighted fans with a surprise teaser video titled ?! which they dropped on their social media. The mysterious clip showcases the pair enjoying a trip together, sparking speculation that it could be related to the travel variety show Jungkook hinted at during his appearance on SUGA’s talk show Suchwita last year.

While the teaser didn't give away specifics, it did tease that something exciting will be coming soon on August 8th.

Check out the aesthetic film-like video below-

Later in the early morning of July 3 KST, Disney+ unveiled a teaser season poster announcing and hence confirming, a new travel variety program Are You Sure?! starring Jimin and Jungkook.

Are You Sure?! will follow Jimin and Jungkook on a spontaneous vacation before their enlistment, aiming to create lasting memories. Starting in the United States, the duo will journey to Jeju Island and Sapporo, engaging in activities like camping, canoeing, and embarking on a road trip. The recently revealed poster captures Jimin and Jungkook's radiant smiles as they canoe in the United States, showcasing their remarkable chemistry.

Are You Sure?! will feature 8 episodes in total, with the first two episodes premiering on August 8. Subsequent episodes will air weekly on Thursdays following the initial release.

Check out the summer version poster of Are You Sure?! here

More about BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook

During an episode of SUGA's Suchwita, the two delved into the details of the variety show. SUGA heard about Jimin and Jungkook planning to go to the US to drink together and was curious about their plans.

The following day, Jimin and Jungkook called in while they were camping, and Jungkook explained how the shoot came about. "A while ago, during a shoot with Jimin, he mentioned that it might be fun to do a travel variety show together, and I agreed. But nothing came of it after that. Then suddenly, they arranged a shoot!" Jimin's arrival added chaos to the mix, as he couldn't stop laughing while recounting the story to SUGA, inadvertently spoiling the surprise for Are You Sure?!.

Watch the episode here-

Jungkook and Jimin began their military service together on December 12, 2023, and completed their five-week basic training on January 15. Enlisting under the buddy system, the two singers, known for their strong friendship, started their mandatory military duty side by side.

