BTS’ fans compare Jin to Byeon Woo Seok's Lovely Runner character Ryu Sun Jae on his recent visit to POSUNG high school; See reactions

BTS' Jin was recently spotted at POSUNG High School, filming mysterious content for his fans. His appearance drew a significant crowd, particularly because it was his alma mater, and fans were delighted to see him in his own school uniform.

However, Jin's entire outfit garnered attention for another reason. He was compared to the character Ryu Sun Jae, played by Byeon Woo Seok in Lovely Runner, as he arrived at the high school with a yellow umbrella and in a school uniform.

BTS’ Jin gives Lovely Runner’s Sun Jae vibes as he wears school uniform and carries yellow umbrella

BTS' Jin has been trending on social media as fans notice a resemblance between his recent high school attire and the character Ryu Sun Jae from Lovely Runner, portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok. On July 8, Jin was seen wearing his high school uniform while reportedly filming a YouTube video.

On a rainy day, Jin was spotted entering his alma mater, POSUNG High School, holding a yellow umbrella reminiscent of the one carried by Kim Hye Yoon's character in "Lovely Runner," which holds significant symbolic meaning in the series. As clips of Jin with the umbrella circulated online, fans couldn't help but draw parallels to the popular drama.

In Lovely Runner, fans' beloved character Ryu Sun Jae, was often seen in his high school uniform. Netizens took to social media to express their thoughts on Jin's recent look. Many were convinced that the BTS member could effortlessly fit into the role of Ryu Sun Jae, given his appearance, charm and looks.

Advertisement

In his 2024 FESTA letter, J-Hope amusingly expressed his jealousy over Ryu Sun Jae. He joked that fans might have switched their affection from him to Ryu Sun Jae. Some netizens humorously remarked that J-Hope wouldn't mind if Jin took on the role of Ryu Sun Jae, considering they are bandmates. Many fans said that as they missed the series Jin must have sensed it and came to their rescue.

BTS’ Jin recent activities

Jin, who graduated from POSUNG High School, which is an all-boys high school in Seoul, recently paid a visit to his alma mater. Students captured several videos of the K-pop singer entering the school, which quickly went viral online.

Upon his arrival at the all-boys school, Jin was greeted with enthusiastic cheers from the students, who were pleasantly surprised to see the idol on their school grounds. They expressed their admiration for him and showered him with compliments, showcasing their love for the popular K-pop artist.

Advertisement

On July 8, 2024, a South Korean media outlet reported that BTS member Jin will soon release self-produced content. The artist visited his alma mater, POSUNG High School, to film for this upcoming project. Scheduled for release in the summer of 2024, the content will feature a variety of activities, including hiking, and is a collaborative effort with his agency, BIGHIT MUSIC.

ALSO READ: Byeon Woo Seok calls Timothée Chalamet 'favorite Hollywood star'; Actor shows off lock screen at SUMMER LETTER Seoul fan meet